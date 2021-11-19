Instead of learning lessons from what happened at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, many on the Left and in the media (pardon the redundancy) will simply double down on the lies and mischaracterizations. One case-in-point is Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler:

This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest. https://t.co/Uh95Uc1Ddo — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) November 19, 2021

Dana Loesch has seen more than enough:

The Chairman of the Judiciary Cmte just lied by calling Rittenhouse an “armed person crossing state lines.” His gun was never in Illinois. His dad lives in, and Rittenhouse works in, Kenosha, 20 min away from his mom’s house in Antioch. This is an irresponsible ploy to incite. https://t.co/w4NUuHgxQn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 19, 2021

Nadler wants to harass Rittenhouse using the weaponized DOJ based on a lie. This is insane. https://t.co/tpsBhxwITn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 19, 2021

Nadler should have his name legally changed to “irresponsible ploy.”

He doesn’t care, Dana. People cough up these lies to try to inflict as much damage as they can, continue to massage their preferred narrative, then slink away knowing their sheep will believe anything they uttered. The maddening thing is that no one will hold them accountable. — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) November 19, 2021

add Nadler to the list of defamation lawsuits https://t.co/k3Brj83R6S — Dick McDonald (@dick_rjm5) November 19, 2021

Where is Twitter's misinformation banner? — Law Turkey: Being Thankful. (@LawDogStrikes) November 19, 2021

We won’t hold our breath waiting for it.

