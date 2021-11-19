As we told you earlier today, the jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin found him not guilty on all counts.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says justice was not served with the verdicts:

Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today. The only reason they’re not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people. To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement. https://t.co/TwaI2ghgM5 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021

Katie Pavlich will lead off the reality checks for the self-unaware Comrade Mayor:

They were a band of criminals, especially serial child rapist Rosenbaum, who violently attacked Kyle Rittenhouse. Justice has been served in more ways than one. https://t.co/ACDJYBWsPS — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 19, 2021

De Blasio’s idea of “justice” might differ from that of many others.

De Blasio is an un-American commie who despises anything — such as jury trials or constitutional rights — that stand in the way of his political goals https://t.co/a5WSyYozRW — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 19, 2021

When a mayor who allowed people to riot and loot in his own city doesn’t think justice was served in another city, he’s not making the point he thinks he is.

Can't wait for him to sue you too. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 19, 2021

Kyle should sue you first https://t.co/Kop5gigcbh — Emily Butler (@iembutler) November 19, 2021

In other words, "we need stronger laws" that enable prosecutors to more easily throw people we don't like into prison. That's the new line among the "criminal justice reform" crowd https://t.co/wC1PLKH444 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 19, 2021

I really hope @ericadamsfornyc tweets some calming words to counter this lunacy. 👇 https://t.co/l4N5r5QbeW — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 19, 2021

It’s almost like Bill de Blasio’s hoping for more riots.

This smells like incitement https://t.co/mHYPFhSbCZ — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 19, 2021

If anything happens to Rittenhouse, tweets like this should be grounds for an incitement charge. https://t.co/WqgFfx4lKu — Whatever (@DRussell76) November 19, 2021

Where is the blocking and deletion of accounts like this @Twitter @jack ? They are inciting violence with misinformation. https://t.co/aHb1gE25AA — Clown Dawg (@wolken_karen) November 19, 2021

But it’s the “preferred” kind of misinformation, so social media companies won’t do anything about it.

I'm just here for the ratio. https://t.co/9gXTWfsRyf — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) November 19, 2021

It is indeed impressive.

