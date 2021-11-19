As we told you earlier today, the jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin found him not guilty on all counts.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says justice was not served with the verdicts:

Katie Pavlich will lead off the reality checks for the self-unaware Comrade Mayor:

De Blasio’s idea of “justice” might differ from that of many others.

Trending

When a mayor who allowed people to riot and loot in his own city doesn’t think justice was served in another city, he’s not making the point he thinks he is.

It’s almost like Bill de Blasio’s hoping for more riots.

But it’s the “preferred” kind of misinformation, so social media companies won’t do anything about it.

It is indeed impressive.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasioKenoshaKyle RittenhouseNew York CityWisconsin

Recommended Twitchy Video