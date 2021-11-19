The long-awaited verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is in.
We're in the courtroom waiting for the verdict to be read.https://t.co/Q4pXfdddQD
BREAKING: Verdict reached in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial
The jury has returned to the room.
NOT GUILTY.
WISCONSIN JURY FINDS KYLE RITTENHOUSE NOT GUILTY OF FIRST-DEGREE RECKLESS HOMICIDE IN DEATH OF JOSEPH ROSENBAUM
Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges.
RITTENHOUSE: NOT GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES! pic.twitter.com/4z5wKkj5pl
We can’t even begin to imagine how Kyle Rittenhouse is feeling right now.
I hope Wisconsin has terrible weather this weekend.
Kenosha could be a scary place in the coming days. Pray.