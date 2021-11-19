The long-awaited verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is in.

BREAKING: The 12-person jury has reached a verdict in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, according to two people familiar with the proceedings.@juliebosman reports. We're in the courtroom waiting for the verdict to be read.https://t.co/Q4pXfdddQD — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) November 19, 2021

BREAKING: Verdict reached in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial — BNO News (@BNONews) November 19, 2021

The jury has returned to the room. The judge reminds everyone not to make any audible reaction. pic.twitter.com/aK0sdP8gsk — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) November 19, 2021

NOT GUILTY.

WISCONSIN JURY FINDS KYLE RITTENHOUSE NOT GUILTY OF FIRST-DEGREE RECKLESS HOMICIDE IN DEATH OF JOSEPH ROSENBAUM — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) November 19, 2021

Rittenhouse verdict: one verdict, on all counts: Not guilty. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 19, 2021

Wow.

Kyle breaks down. Not guilty. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) November 19, 2021

We can’t even begin to imagine how Kyle Rittenhouse is feeling right now.

But one thing’s for sure:

I hope Wisconsin has terrible weather this weekend. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 19, 2021

Kenosha could be a scary place in the coming days. Pray.

