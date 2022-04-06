Last night we told you about another mass release of single adult migrants from federal custody in Brownsville, Texas. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is set to allow Title 42 to expire, and the White House has admitted that doing so will cause a further influx of people to the border.

At this point one thing seems certain: The Biden administration’s Title 42 decision will cause the president’s approval rating to take yet another hit:

New @MorningConsult/@politico survey shows 56% of voters oppose Biden's plan to sunset Title 42 border controls, making it his most unpopular decision yet. Read more from me here: https://t.co/1AAy5foB18 pic.twitter.com/x0XIswGpBE — Cameron Easley (@cameron_easley) April 6, 2022

How low can the approval go…

More bad news for Ds from our latest survey: GOP now leads on the generic ballot among 2021 child tax credit recipients. In December, Democrats led by 12 points among this group. More here from @eyokley: https://t.co/MewDztKmC7 pic.twitter.com/IrRzWKkLfX — Cameron Easley (@cameron_easley) April 6, 2022

Biden (or Ron Klain, Obama, or whoever’s actually making the calls) just keeps outdoing himself.

From Morning Consult:

The findings provide just the latest example of the political difficulties immigration poses to the Biden administration. From day one, Morning Consult survey data has shown Biden’s executive actions on immigration to be his most unpopular, and even when the president was enjoying favorable approval ratings early on, voters tended to disapprove of his handling of the issue. For example, a March 2021 survey found that just 40% of voters approved of Biden’s immigration handling, 18 percentage points lower than his overall approval rating at the time. With the political environment now in a much more dire state for Democrats due to persistent inflation, immigration threatens to transform the upcoming midterm elections from a defeat into a catastrophe. Among 14 issues tracked on a biweekly basis, the latest survey found that 55% of voters disapprove of Biden’s handling of immigration — a figure only exceeded by the 57% who disapprove of his handling of the economy.

In spite of those horrible polling numbers, the Biden administration apparently wants to do as much damage as they can, while they can.

Are Dems intentionally trying to lose? — Erica Kaiser (@Erica__Kaiser) April 6, 2022

If they were trying to lose (and/or trash the country) what would this administration be doing any differently?

