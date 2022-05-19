It appears a memo of some sort went out last night in response to Rep. Chip Roy’s questioning of abortion provider Dr. Yashica Robinson at yesterday’s House hearing:

From Mary Trump, Rep. Roy is “a horrible human being”:

Julia Ioffe added, “It’s not a coincidence that the same men who want to take away a woman’s bodily autonomy are the same ones who do not recognize their professional credentials and do not let them speak”:

And the NYT’s Sarah Wildman said the exchange spiked her heart rate:

Yes, it’s pretty frustrating when someone aborts what you have to say in the middle of a . . . statement:

And we’re pretty sure Rep. Roy knows what abortion is about:

Actress Piper Perabo thinks Texans should vote Rep. Roy out because of it (Rep. Roy defeated celebrity Dem candidate Wendy Davis in 2020 52%-45.4%):

This also happens in like EVERY hearing from both sides, but for some reason, THIS clip has brought out all the lib blue-checks:

In other words, this means he’s over the target and they know it:

***

