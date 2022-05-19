It appears a memo of some sort went out last night in response to Rep. Chip Roy’s questioning of abortion provider Dr. Yashica Robinson at yesterday’s House hearing:

Abortion doctor accuses Rep. Chip Roy of using ‘inflammatory language’ for confronting her with reality https://t.co/IjtiMNDFrI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 18, 2022

From Mary Trump, Rep. Roy is “a horrible human being”:

Listen to Dr. Robinson @unbossedmd bc she is awesome. Don't listen to Chip Roy bc he is a horrible human being. https://t.co/6ricahMqrr — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) May 18, 2022

Julia Ioffe added, “It’s not a coincidence that the same men who want to take away a woman’s bodily autonomy are the same ones who do not recognize their professional credentials and do not let them speak”:

It's not a coincidence that the same men who want to take away a woman's bodily autonomy are the same ones who do not recognize their professional credentials and do not let them speak. https://t.co/x2iv4tf2hT — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 18, 2022

And the NYT’s Sarah Wildman said the exchange spiked her heart rate:

I find this incredibly difficult to watch. Heart rate spiking. https://t.co/XNLiagUwZn — sarah wildman (@SarahAWildman) May 18, 2022

Yes, it’s pretty frustrating when someone aborts what you have to say in the middle of a . . . statement:

This video offers very little information (on her) given that he did not let her speak — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) May 18, 2022

And we’re pretty sure Rep. Roy knows what abortion is about:

This whole thing makes me so angry. The disinformation. The inflammatory rhetoric. The lack of respect. @chiproytx You did not ask your questions in good faith. You lost an opportunity to learn about what abortion care is really about. Shame on you. — Kayt Sukel (@kaytsukel) May 18, 2022

Actress Piper Perabo thinks Texans should vote Rep. Roy out because of it (Rep. Roy defeated celebrity Dem candidate Wendy Davis in 2020 52%-45.4%):

.@chiproytx is disrespectful and rude, that’s a polite way to say it. He should not represent the great people of #Texas. He is up for re-election if you live in #TX21 please register to vote and vote him out. https://t.co/Vfk59iFm2c Anyone can volunteer with @TX21Indivisible https://t.co/TiEBhgh1YF — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) May 18, 2022

This also happens in like EVERY hearing from both sides, but for some reason, THIS clip has brought out all the lib blue-checks:

It’s weird that the same people who bemoan lack of debate on college campuses refuse to let people that they ask questions of actually answer them https://t.co/mAnuLNmG4g — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) May 18, 2022

In other words, this means he’s over the target and they know it:

Lord, @chiproytx do you have to be so damn rude? https://t.co/fgs120XQtX — Tony Harris (@TweetTonyHarris) May 18, 2022

***

Related:

Abortion doctor accuses Rep. Chip Roy of using ‘inflammatory language’ for confronting her with reality

ICYMI ==> Rep. Chip Roy truth nuked smug DHS Secretary Mayorkas so mercilessly that Rep. Nadler had to save him

‘Eat it, @SouthwestAir‘: Rep. Chip Roy says Southwest and other airlines should pay back their bailout money

Recommended Twitchy Video