As we told you earlier, GOP Sen. Rand Paul is celebrating Festivus with a look at how the federal government has decided to waste nearly $500 billion of taxpayers’ money this year. The $1.7 billion omnibus spending bill passed by the Senate (including 18 Senate Republicans) yesterday doesn’t even factor into Paul’s detailed breakdown. But you can rest assured that the omnibus spending package will be a colossal waste of our money.

JUST IN: The House passes the $1.7 trillion omnibus government spending bill. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 23, 2022

BREAKING: The horrible omnibus has passed the House. The GOP yes votes were Katko (NY), Jacobs (NY), Fitzpatrick (PA), Upton (MI), Davis (IL), Herrera Beutler (WA), Womack (AK), Kinzinger (Crying), Cheney (Northern Virginia). AOC was the only Democrat to vote No 👀 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 23, 2022

We’re getting tired of being bent over the federal government’s knees while they rifle through our wallets and bank accounts. And for what it’s worth, Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy is tired of watching it happen to us, too.

And while it’s too late to stop the House from passing that toxic dumpster fire of a spending bill, perhaps you can take at least a little bit of comfort in knowing that Roy went to bat hard for his constituents and for the rest of us.

Watch:

"Everything the American people is watching right now is a complete SHAM, it's a FRAUD…The American people deserve us to be here over Christmas actually FIGHTING for them!" "What you see here on the floor of the House of Representatives should make everybody ASHAMED!" ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/N7jsSQVN5P — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 23, 2022

At a little over five minutes long, it would be difficult for us to transcribe Roy’s entire speech. But we can definitely pull some of the choicest quotes for you:

“What you see here is a 4100-page bill cooked up by a handful of people behind closed doors, brought before the Rules Committee with no ability to offer an amendment, no ability to debate, no actual discussion on the People’s House floor. And my colleagues on the other side of the aisle know it. And we’re spending money we don’t have. Go home and sell your projects. Go home and talk all the pork you’re bringing home. But you’re destroying the United States of America. Absolutely destroying this body. The American people did not send us here to do that.” “$45 billion to Ukraine. Have we had a full debate on Ukraine? Or did we take $45 billion of funding for Ukraine, package it on a $1.7 trillion bill, invite the President of Ukraine to address this body for theatrics heading out for Christmas in order to jam through a big-spending, Democrat-priority bill that the American people resoundingly rejected in November?” “There are consequences to this. You can’t go and talk about inflation and talk about what the American people are feeling right now when they’re trying to fill up their tanks with gas or trying to have presents for their families. They’re trying to pay their bills. And then come here, and dump hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy while the Feds are raising interest rates and people can’t afford to buy homes and they can’t live, and say you’re doing the people’s work. My colleagues on the other side of the aisle, night before last, were apoplectic that Mike Lee was daring to challenge the idea that we should have a bill that literally prohibits Border Patrol from securing the border. He wanted to try to fix that, try to extend Title 42. My Democrat colleagues rejected it, and I sat here on the floor, and they were more concerned about catching their flights for Christmas, coming to me and saying, “We can’t be here over Christmas.” Well, why the hell not? The American people deserve us to be here over Christmas, actually fighting for them instead of trying to catch planes while half this body are gonna vote by proxy. Half this body’s not even gonna be here. And they’re lying. They’re lying on forms, saying that they’re voting by proxy for COVID. And it’s a lie. And half this body’s gonna do it. You know it. And it’s destroying this country. I am not gonna just sit here and roll over on this. This is gonna continue. The American people are gonna know precisely what’s happening to them by the People’s House.”

OK, well, technically we still didn’t transcribe the entire thing. It’s just that there was so much in Roy’s rant that’s worth highlighting.

Good to know someone is fighting! https://t.co/LQekRKlhiN — David Cooper (@KuperProc) December 23, 2022

Indeed. It’s also good to know who’s not fighting. Looking at you, Senate and House Republicans who voted in favor of screwing us over even harder than we’ve already been screwed over. When we’re busy trying to figure out how the hell we’re going to pay for our groceries while financially reckless politicians fly home for the holidays to open presents and sip Champagne, we’re going to be thinking about the people who put us in this position. The people who are supposed to work for us yet have opted instead for the thrill that comes with robbing us blind.

Meanwhile, we’re grateful to Chip Roy and others like him who haven’t forgotten why they’re in Congress.

There are a select few that actually care about the American people. Thank you those congressmen and women who do. https://t.co/rBwZbUB6FI — 🇺🇸 It’s Me 🇺🇸 (@AngryMama79) December 23, 2022

***

Related:

GOP Rep. Dan Bishop reveals ‘some of the most egregious provisions’ in Dems’ massive omnibus bill

Rep. Dan Bishop stuns Tucker Carlson with maddening details from nearly $2 trillion omnibus bill

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!