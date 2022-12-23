December 23 may not mean much to you (unless it’s your or someone you love and care about’s birthday, obviously), but to others, it’s maybe the most important and sacred day of the entire year.

That’s right, y’all. It’s Festivus.

Now, normally, Festivus features a dinner at which you gather your family around, and tell them all the ways they have disappointed you over the past year! But what if the people who have disappointed you the most have other plans?

We highly doubt that all 18 Republican senators who voted in favor of the massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill would carve out time in their schedules to stop by our houses for dinner, so it’s really not worth inviting them over. We’re not even going to worry about the Democratic senators, because technically they didn’t disappoint us by voting for the damn thing because we fully expected them to not give a s**t about where taxpayers’ money goes.

But the Airing of Grievances is probably the most important part of the Festivus rites, and we definitely feel like it’s absolutely vital this year. And so, as has been the tradition for several years now, we will defer to GOP Sen. Rand Paul to air grievances on our behalf. Obviously the omnibus spending bill is a travesty, but it’s important to remember that the federal government has been wasting our money all fricking year. Sen. Paul’s been keeping track of all of it and has painstakingly — emphasis on the “pain” part — put together a comprehensive report detailing where $482,276,543,907 of taxpayers’ money has gone in 2022.

Fellow Americans, there’s no doubt you anticipated that the federal government would disappoint you this year. Now, it’s time to come together and let Rand Paul help you realize just how much.

Good morning everyone and welcome to everyone’s favorite holiday – #Festivus! pic.twitter.com/g8xM8QER9y — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2022

🎉This will be the 10th year in a row that I’ve celebrated #Festivus with you 🎉By celebrated I mean have a little fun at the expense of Washington. If we don’t laugh we might cry. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2022

You’ve can probably tell from last week – I’ve got a LOT OF PROBLEMS with Washington, politics, and the one-party system that wants to keep us in endless wars and bankrupt us. pic.twitter.com/OgkwTdMIpV — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2022

The last few years have seen petty tyrants literally tripping over each other to win dumbest covid lockdown or mandate idea. Congratulations to Dr. Fauci though for always coming out on top there. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2022

I would air my grievance at Fauci again but I am trying to be festive – and also I’m trying to get home for Christmas. If I listed all of the things Fauci was wrong on…wow that guy is wrong a LOT. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2022

What really got some people to finally turn on Fauci was finding out he funded torturing puppies and monkeys. And no, I’m not kidding. https://t.co/g9QTxg5lgg — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2022

They even made a movie about it. pic.twitter.com/2az7JItc1H — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2022

Of course Fauci is in the lead for government officials doing dumb or evil things – but he’s far from the only one. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2022

That’s why every year I compile a #Festivus waste report. https://t.co/NG5fNS045S — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2022

There’s more to Sen. Paul’s thread, of course, but it’s time to get into the real meat of the waste.

Rand Paul's Festivus report is out, and the grievances are aplenty. https://t.co/Rf5CKeEBNp pic.twitter.com/aONMTLEsEn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 23, 2022

The grievances are indeed aplenty. There’s been a ton of waste of COVID relief funds, of course. That’s no surprise. But at least we understand what the COVID relief funds were for, in theory. Not that that justifies the exorbitant amount of waste, of course. But $28 million on camouflage uniforms that don’t actually camouflage the wearer in Afghanistan? $17 million on hotel rooms for illegal immigrants that were never used? $3 million to jack up hamsters on ‘roids so they can fight each other? $2.3 million to inject beagle puppies with cocaine (why does the NIH have such an affinity for abusing beagles?)? Over $500,000 to see if mice can be racist?

$3 million to watch hamsters fight on steroids is my favorite. You could lead every nightly news cast on every network every night with a different version of this kind of dipshit "science" spending. And it's INSANE amounts of money. https://t.co/F1MOQQlPnG — Matt Cover (@MattCover) December 23, 2022

Last time we checked, We the People never gave the federal government our consent to waste hundreds of billions of dollars of our money — not theirs — on stupid crap. We honestly couldn’t care less if mice are racist or if Washington D.C. has a streetcar.

The more that we think about this, the more ramped-up our grievances become. Because what the government is doing to us is arguably criminal. It’s not just theft, but it’s robbery. We’re getting mugged out here. Strung up around the Festivus pole.

Our government is a joke. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 23, 2022

Sounds like it’s time for us to get to the Feats of Strength. Steroid-free, of course.

***

