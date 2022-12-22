The $1.7 trillion (and then some) omnibus is a spending monstrosity containing so many things that no Republican should actually support, but unfortunately Mitch McConnell and over a dozen other GOP senators were proud of their bipartisan efforts and the bill passed the Senate this afternoon:

Here are the 18 Republicans who helped the omnibus pass:

The Republicans will control the House starting next month but when it comes to budgeting those 18 GOPers helped make sure spending will be at the Democrat dream levels (and priorities) through at least September of next year.

When Biden was running for office he said that if he won the days of Trump’s “America first” policies would be over, and he wasn’t joking (we just would have hoped that so many Republicans wouldn’t be happy to help with that).

And many Republicans are apparently more than happy to enable it.

A little while ago Nancy Pelosi said she hopes the House is able to pass the omnibus tonight and send it to the White House for Biden’s signature. Great — more “inflation reduction” action is on the way. Gird your wallets.

