The $1.7 trillion (and then some) omnibus is a spending monstrosity containing so many things that no Republican should actually support, but unfortunately Mitch McConnell and over a dozen other GOP senators were proud of their bipartisan efforts and the bill passed the Senate this afternoon:

Senate approves omnibus bill 68-29. The bill now goes to the House. It is unclear if the House will tackle the bill tonight or tomorrow. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 22, 2022

The Omnibus is approved by the Senate. Next stop is the House. 18 Republicans voted with all Democrats in favor. pic.twitter.com/rjGzneDmSt — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) December 22, 2022

BREAKING: The horrible $1.7 trillion omnibus just passed the senate on a 68-29 vote with 18 Republican senators voting yes. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 22, 2022

Here are the 18 Republicans who helped the omnibus pass:

BREAKING: Here are the 18 Republican senators who voted for the $1.7 trillion omnibus: Blunt, Boozman, Capito, Collins, Cornyn, Cotton, Graham, Inhofe, McConnell, Moran, Murkowski, Portman, Romney, Rounds, Shelby, Thune, Wicker, Young. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 22, 2022

The Republicans will control the House starting next month but when it comes to budgeting those 18 GOPers helped make sure spending will be at the Democrat dream levels (and priorities) through at least September of next year.

You have to wonder about the priorities of a country who:

1. Doesn't intend to actually balance a budget.

2. Will pour billions into securing borders overseas.

3. Will not spend the money necessary to protect their own border at home. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) December 22, 2022

When Biden was running for office he said that if he won the days of Trump’s “America first” policies would be over, and he wasn’t joking (we just would have hoped that so many Republicans wouldn’t be happy to help with that).

The $1.7 trillion omnibus package just passed in the Senate with a 68-29 vote. 18 Republicans joined Democrats in voting "yes." Now, onto the House where it is expected to pass. It's all funny money at this point. — Chris Palombi (@ChrisPalombi) December 22, 2022

This administration has been one of the most destructive in the modern history of our country, right behind the Wilson administration and just ahead of the Obama, Nixon, and Johnson Administrations, regarding permanent damages to our country and/or abuses of the American people. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) December 22, 2022

And many Republicans are apparently more than happy to enable it.

$6 trillion COVID stimulus

$1 trillion for infrastructure

$740 billion climate change bill

$300 billion student debt relief

$280 billion semiconductor bill

$80 billion new IRS funding

$100+ billion to Ukraine They shut down the government to block $5 billion for a border wall — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 22, 2022

A little while ago Nancy Pelosi said she hopes the House is able to pass the omnibus tonight and send it to the White House for Biden’s signature. Great — more “inflation reduction” action is on the way. Gird your wallets.

***

***

