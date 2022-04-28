During a hearing yesterday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed President Biden has “effectively managed” the southern border of the U.S (managed to turn it into a complete disaster). Mayorkas also naturally blamed the “previous administration” for the problems at the border.

Today Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas had seen and heard enough of Mayorkas’ gaslighting and repeatedly debunked every claim the DHS secretary was making. This is something:

.@RepChipRoy goes NUCLEAR on DHS Secretary Mayorkas when he claims that the United States has "operational control" over the southern border. Chairman Nadler then accuses Rep. Roy of "slandering" Secretary Mayorkas. pic.twitter.com/o2L4rCqrTD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2022

Mayorkas managed to remain smug throughout the beating, but you know he felt it, whether he’d admit it or not.

Watch this, **all of it**. As a family is laying their son to rest today because of the fentanyl coming over our border. He is just one of the MANY faces @RepChipRoy is speaking for. https://t.co/zwRfMA68ge — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) April 28, 2022

This was amazing. @chiproytx served facts and MYORKAS smugly laughed it off. https://t.co/8mBDTJ4SCM — NolaMom 🐊💜💛💜🐊 (@pedsscrub) April 28, 2022

Also somebody needs to tell Rep. Nadler that calling out a government official’s lies is not “slander”:

Additionally, it won’t surprise you to know the morale is low at the Border Patrol. The only thing that’s surprising is that Mayorkas admitted it to Rep. Victoria Spartz:

MAYORKAS: "The morale in U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in the Border Patrol, is low. There is no question." pic.twitter.com/PnbQrzLABl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2022

Well at least he was honest about that. — Michael Tamburello (@michael_james38) April 28, 2022

Miracles do happen.

***

Related:

Joe Biden’s DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas remains steadfastly committed to making sure the border crisis gets infinitely worse

Sen. Ted Cruz wipes the floor with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who’s gonna have to ‘circle back’ on all the illegal immigration stats [videos]

‘Oops’! Sen. Ted Cruz compares a recent Politifact ruling to what DHS Secretary Mayorkas just admitted

Recommended Twitchy Video