During a hearing yesterday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed President Biden has “effectively managed” the southern border of the U.S (managed to turn it into a complete disaster). Mayorkas also naturally blamed the “previous administration” for the problems at the border.

Today Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas had seen and heard enough of Mayorkas’ gaslighting and repeatedly debunked every claim the DHS secretary was making. This is something:

Mayorkas managed to remain smug throughout the beating, but you know he felt it, whether he’d admit it or not.

Trending

Also somebody needs to tell Rep. Nadler that calling out a government official’s lies is not “slander”:

Additionally, it won’t surprise you to know the morale is low at the Border Patrol. The only thing that’s surprising is that Mayorkas admitted it to Rep. Victoria Spartz:

Miracles do happen.

***

Related:

Joe Biden’s DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas remains steadfastly committed to making sure the border crisis gets infinitely worse

Sen. Ted Cruz wipes the floor with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who’s gonna have to ‘circle back’ on all the illegal immigration stats [videos]

‘Oops’! Sen. Ted Cruz compares a recent Politifact ruling to what DHS Secretary Mayorkas just admitted

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alejandro Mayorkasborder securityillegal immigrationJoe BidenRep. Chip RoyRep. Jerrold Nadler

Recommended Twitchy Video