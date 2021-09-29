The Biden administration is instituting vaccine mandates for most federal workers and encouraging private sector companies to do the same. But it’s a different story for those illegally flowing through the southern border because the Biden administration isn’t requiring them to be vaccinated or even tested for Covid-19.
With that in mind, guess what has “surprised” DHS Secretary Mayorkas:
Mayorkas admits 'tragic rise' of delta variant at US-Mexico border 'surprised' him https://t.co/bRc4Ga137j
— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2021
From Fox News:
Speaking virtually at the 18th Annual Immigration Law and Policy Conference at Georgetown University, Mayorkas said, “What I didn’t expect was the tragic rise of the delta variant. And we took a step back by reason of that. I did not expect to be in late September where we are.”
“We are confronted with a population of people that, as a general matter, that have a rate of illness of approximately 20%,” he continued. “When one is speaking of 7,000 or 7,500 people encountered at the border every day, if one takes a look at that the system, it is not built for that in a COVID environment where isolation is required.”
Senator Ted Cruz compared that story to a Politifact fact-check ruling from earlier this month:
Oops….
🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/xbbQWNqOTV pic.twitter.com/KzptsiCWvA
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021
In early September Politifact said Cruz’s claim that the Biden administration releasing illegal aliens into the U.S. who were Covid positive was contributing to the spread in Texas as “false”:
1/2 The partisan liars at Politi-“fact” continue to beclown themselves. Here, they “fact check” this statement of mine:
"In the last several months, the Biden administration has released over 7,000 illegal aliens who were COVID positive…” https://t.co/dWBd06AKmM
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 9, 2021
2/2 “… just in one Texas city — in the city of McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley.”
They admit that every syllable of EVERY WORD of that statement is 100% correct.
But they still rate the statement “false” because…well, it doesn’t fit the Dem’s political narrative!
🤡🤡🤡🤡
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 9, 2021
Perhaps soon the “fact-checkers” will be trying to convince everybody that Mayorkas didn’t really say what he clearly said about the rise of the delta variant at the U.S./Mexico border.