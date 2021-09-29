The Biden administration is instituting vaccine mandates for most federal workers and encouraging private sector companies to do the same. But it’s a different story for those illegally flowing through the southern border because the Biden administration isn’t requiring them to be vaccinated or even tested for Covid-19.

With that in mind, guess what has “surprised” DHS Secretary Mayorkas:

Mayorkas admits 'tragic rise' of delta variant at US-Mexico border 'surprised' him https://t.co/bRc4Ga137j — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2021

From Fox News:

Speaking virtually at the 18th Annual Immigration Law and Policy Conference at Georgetown University, Mayorkas said, “What I didn’t expect was the tragic rise of the delta variant. And we took a step back by reason of that. I did not expect to be in late September where we are.” “We are confronted with a population of people that, as a general matter, that have a rate of illness of approximately 20%,” he continued. “When one is speaking of 7,000 or 7,500 people encountered at the border every day, if one takes a look at that the system, it is not built for that in a COVID environment where isolation is required.”

Senator Ted Cruz compared that story to a Politifact fact-check ruling from earlier this month:

In early September Politifact said Cruz’s claim that the Biden administration releasing illegal aliens into the U.S. who were Covid positive was contributing to the spread in Texas as “false”:

1/2 The partisan liars at Politi-“fact” continue to beclown themselves. Here, they “fact check” this statement of mine: "In the last several months, the Biden administration has released over 7,000 illegal aliens who were COVID positive…” https://t.co/dWBd06AKmM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 9, 2021

2/2 “… just in one Texas city — in the city of McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley.” They admit that every syllable of EVERY WORD of that statement is 100% correct. But they still rate the statement “false” because…well, it doesn’t fit the Dem’s political narrative! 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 9, 2021

Perhaps soon the “fact-checkers” will be trying to convince everybody that Mayorkas didn’t really say what he clearly said about the rise of the delta variant at the U.S./Mexico border.