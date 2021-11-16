DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is testifying today before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

But we’re guessing Secretary Mayorkas is wishing he’d just called in sick today. If he did, he wouldn’t even really be lying, because Ted Cruz has ultimately left him bruised and bloodied on the floor.

DHS secretary @AliMayorkas admits to @tedcruz he doesn’t know how many illegal immigrants have died entering America, how many were sexually assaulted, how many Covid-positive migrants were released into America, how many criminals have been released, nor how many murderers … pic.twitter.com/ILXUz4lsdx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 16, 2021

WATCH: Senator @tedcruz blasts DHS Secretary Mayorkas for not knowing basic information on the border crisis. pic.twitter.com/exqqlfQqT3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2021

Alejandro Mayorkas will have to “circle back” with Ted Cruz. Because he apparently doesn’t know anything.

He said he would have to circle back 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HMdZ5vd0U9 — ✒ (@TruthRW) November 16, 2021

Sorry, Mr. Secretary, but when you’re taking a page from the Jen Psaki playbook, it’s time to pack it in.

It's unacceptable that Mayorkas is so unprepared yet insisted on giving himself an "A" during this hearing. He's DHS Sec. He should know the number of children in custody, the estimated number of "got-aways," how many have lost their lives crossing the border, but he doesn't. https://t.co/bQ9hWjo7oG — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) November 16, 2021

That mayorkas gets paid too much to not know anything. — Uli (@Maatao_Ufa) November 16, 2021

Seems to be a common problem for many members of Joe Biden’s administration. Good thing Ted Cruz isn’t willing to let it slide.

Stick a fork in Alejandro Mayorkas. He’s done.

Recommended Twitchy Video