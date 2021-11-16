DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is testifying today before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

But we’re guessing Secretary Mayorkas is wishing he’d just called in sick today. If he did, he wouldn’t even really be lying, because Ted Cruz has ultimately left him bruised and bloodied on the floor.

Alejandro Mayorkas will have to “circle back” with Ted Cruz. Because he apparently doesn’t know anything.

Sorry, Mr. Secretary, but when you’re taking a page from the Jen Psaki playbook, it’s time to pack it in.

Seems to be a common problem for many members of Joe Biden’s administration. Good thing Ted Cruz isn’t willing to let it slide.

Stick a fork in Alejandro Mayorkas. He’s done.

