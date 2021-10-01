Things may seem bad at our southern border, but at least we can take some comfort in knowing that the Biden administration is fully committed to making them worse.

Thank you, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas:

Biden DHS, mid-border crisis: We will arrest and deport fewer illegal immigrants, including those who’ve committed additional crimes. Their empty words say ‘don’t come.’ Everything else screams, ‘come:’ pic.twitter.com/Z4q0OdwUrq — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 1, 2021

“In a more targeted way.” Meaning targeting fewer people because enforcing the law is just too damn hard.

That’s exactly what they want.

And that’s exactly why we have a crisis with no end in sight… https://t.co/iKIqTK1rNZ — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 1, 2021

Noted this with yesterday’s AG Report. They are doing everything possible to encourage more migrants to make that journey because most of them know they don’t need a valid amnesty claim or authorization to stay: https://t.co/FqVuoCi0wa — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 1, 2021

Trust the Biden administration … to make horrible situations infinitely worse.