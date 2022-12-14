Yesterday, the AP’s Zeke Miller asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden had any plans to return the money his campaign had received from FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, given that Bankman-Fried is a dirtball and all, and the money was not actually Bankman-Fried’s to give. Miller also inquired as to if Biden would encourage other Democrats who had benefited from Bankman-Fried’s, um, generosity to return their money as well. They must have received quite a bit:

BREAKING: SBF diverted FTX customer funds to donate to political campaigns, per Federal authorities. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 14, 2022

And that goes double for California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, who just last week said that she had no plans to subpoena Bankman-Fried to testify at yesterday’s House Financial Services Committee (of which Waters is the chair) hearing on the FTX collapse.

Well, Bankman-Fried was indeed not at the hearing, as he had only just recently been arrested in the Bahamas, but he didn’t need to be there to speak up on his own behalf because Waters already had his back:

Lmfao Rep. Maxine Waters tried to end the FTX hearing before Rep. @Lancegooden got a chance to question the witnesses, who had to remind her that all the members of a committee are entitled to questions. pic.twitter.com/wYTxSsLVg3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 13, 2022

You can tell how badly it was eating Waters up inside that she technically had to abide by the rules. She really, really didn’t want to let the hearing go on any further. Guess she didn’t want to take any chances that she’d ultimately end up looking super sketchy. Which she does anyway.

Hey, a brazenly corrupt Democratic congresswoman’s gotta do what a brazenly corrupt Democratic congresswoman’s gotta do!

Protecting her bank account. — LuckyT (@princesssophee) December 13, 2022

***

Related:

Maxine Waters’ message to Sam Bankman-Fried confirms that ‘the bribes are right out in the open’ now

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!