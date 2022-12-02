Sam Bankman-Fried is not a good guy. He’s not even an OK guy. He’s just a straight-up bad dude. We could spend a lot of time discussing his record, but honestly, your best bet on getting yourself up to speed would probably be reading what Jim Geraghty’s written about him:

Every currency is maintained by a sufficiently widespread belief that the currency is currently worth something and will continue to be worth something in the foreseeable future.https://t.co/onzpaJQy8x pic.twitter.com/AMMCrUDE7d — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 18, 2022

Sam Bankman-Fried Launches His Biggest, Boldest Effort to Lie His Way Out of Trouble https://t.co/6a45KYEt81 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 2, 2022

All set? OK, good. Now we can get down to business. That is, the business of rank Democratic corruption.

Check out this tweet from Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, who also just so happens to be the chair of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee:

.@SBF_FTX, we appreciate that you've been candid in your discussions about what happened at #FTX. Your willingness to talk to the public will help the company's customers, investors, and others. To that end, we would welcome your participation in our hearing on the 13th. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) December 2, 2022

Welp.

Wow wow wow.

the bribes are wide out in the open. https://t.co/RlFfi1iuxO — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 2, 2022

Just flappin’ in the breeze.

“Bernie Madoff, what an honor it would be to hear your perspective about fundraising. Might you join us for a spot of tea?” https://t.co/RwLa05NVq6 — stevemur (@stevemur) December 2, 2022

That’s basically where she’s at.

Walk into the Capitol on J6, get thrown in solitary confinement. Steal $10 billion from people and you get this. https://t.co/PBwW7MjgHc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 2, 2022

Pretty sweet deal if you think about it.

What does SBF and company have on these politicians that the Head of the Financial services committee would say this at all, let alone publicly?! — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 2, 2022

Well, Democrats definitely have something on Sam Bankman-Fried. Or, should we say, from Sam Bankman-Fried:

Sam Bankman-Fried gave nearly $40 million to Congressional Democrats during the midterm elections. Apparently that was money well spent for the FTX conman. https://t.co/fnr8t9nvTG — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) December 2, 2022

SBF contributed more than $300,000 to members of Maxine Waters's committee (95% to Dems) https://t.co/dCvCrLilqs https://t.co/in90MsfyJS — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 2, 2022

Well I guess at least one of his investments paid off https://t.co/Ly1EcexeBq — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 2, 2022

Quite handsomely, it would appear.

Blow him another kiss. JFC. https://t.co/WccvMFdQXh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2022

Oh, you mean like this?

This might be the weirdest FTX news so far: Maxine Waters blew Sam Bankman-Fried a kiss after a Congressional hearing last year. pic.twitter.com/g53eP0HnMx — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) November 18, 2022

Be sure to put some stank on it, Maxine. Maybe throw in a little bit of tongue while you’re at it.

Maybe they can have pillow fights and talk about their crushes after! — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 2, 2022

We have no doubt they’re making plans as we speak.

We already knew it. But it’s always nice to be proven right.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!