Sam Bankman-Fried is not a good guy. He’s not even an OK guy. He’s just a straight-up bad dude. We could spend a lot of time discussing his record, but honestly, your best bet on getting yourself up to speed would probably be reading what Jim Geraghty’s written about him:

All set? OK, good. Now we can get down to business. That is, the business of rank Democratic corruption.

Check out this tweet from Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, who also just so happens to be the chair of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee:

Welp.

Wow wow wow.

Just flappin’ in the breeze.

That’s basically where she’s at.

Pretty sweet deal if you think about it.

Well, Democrats definitely have something on Sam Bankman-Fried. Or, should we say, from Sam Bankman-Fried:

Quite handsomely, it would appear.

Oh, you mean like this?

Be sure to put some stank on it, Maxine. Maybe throw in a little bit of tongue while you’re at it.

We have no doubt they’re making plans as we speak.

We already knew it. But it’s always nice to be proven right.

***

