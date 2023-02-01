This morning we told you that the FBI is conducting a search for classified documents at President Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home according to media reports.

BREAKING: The FBI is searching President Biden’s Rehoboth vacation home in relation to the documents probe. https://t.co/fRm5fEV1QW — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 1, 2023

It’s a safe bet that if documents are found during this search the FBI won’t throw them on the floor, take pictures and then give them to the mainstream media:

FBI personnel arrived to search President Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday morning in relation to the probe into documents marked classified in his residence and former private office, sources told CBS News. “Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, said in a statement confirming the search. “Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate.”

Just coincidentally, the New York Post’s Miranda Devine spotted the White House calling a new kind of lid:

***

A “brunch lid”? LOL.

What a coincidence that FBI currently searching Joe's beach house. Can't answer any questions when you hang out the closed sign — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) February 1, 2023

We’ll wait and see if the “brunch lid” turns into a “dinner lid.” Maybe it’ll depend on what the FBI finds today.

***

Related:

Miranda Devine sees ‘new Hunter Biden narrative being seeded’ (and catching on)

Miranda Devine makes Biden’s classified docs look even SHADIER in damning thread (hint, HUNTER)

Miranda Devine spots a ‘strange’ last-minute change to Biden’s weekend schedule

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.