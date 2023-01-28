This week, the National Archives asked former presidents and vice presidents to review material in their possession and make sure they don’t have any classified documents:

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago but everybody else gets a polite honor system letter?

In a letter to designated records representatives, the National Archives referred to “several instances reported in the media where records containing classified information and subject to the Presidential Records Act (PRA) have been identified outside of the physical custody of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).”

“The responsibility to comply with the PRA does not diminish after the end of an administration,” according to the letter, first reported by CNN and later obtained by NBC News.

Is President Biden making a previously unplanned stop in Delaware this weekend to double-check his property? The New York Post’s Miranda Devine spotted the schedule change that was made last night:

Maybe Biden just remembered there are some documents under the hood of the ‘Vette or something.

“YOU will then help search for more documents.”

Last week John Kirby said that Biden having possession of classified documents — in some cases for many years going back to his time in the Senate — wasn’t problematic because he “self-reported” (eventually).

***

***

