This week, the National Archives asked former presidents and vice presidents to review material in their possession and make sure they don’t have any classified documents:

Breaking news: National Archives asks former presidents, vice presidents to review personal records for classified material https://t.co/QeDKemKGCj — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 26, 2023

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago but everybody else gets a polite honor system letter?

In a letter to designated records representatives, the National Archives referred to “several instances reported in the media where records containing classified information and subject to the Presidential Records Act (PRA) have been identified outside of the physical custody of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).” “The responsibility to comply with the PRA does not diminish after the end of an administration,” according to the letter, first reported by CNN and later obtained by NBC News.

Is President Biden making a previously unplanned stop in Delaware this weekend to double-check his property? The New York Post’s Miranda Devine spotted the schedule change that was made last night:

Strange Joe Biden’s weekend plans changed at the last minute. The NFZ put in place Wednesday for Camp David originally extended until 1pm Monday. But it was quietly altered late Friday to have him leave Camp David Sunday afternoon and fly to Delaware at 1:50pm. pic.twitter.com/gc4kVmqzDs — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 28, 2023

Maybe Biden just remembered there are some documents under the hood of the ‘Vette or something.

YOU will then return to Delaware. — Climate Change (@Now8Dollars) January 28, 2023

“YOU will then help search for more documents.”

Because the lawyers haven't found the safe behind the bookshelf in Delaware yet. — King John the Furious (Eerie quiet before the..) (@ZonaSunrise2024) January 28, 2023

Doing some reorganization in his garage? https://t.co/Obs8eyOZse — ZoomZoomGal (@ZoomZoomGal) January 28, 2023

Last week John Kirby said that Biden having possession of classified documents — in some cases for many years going back to his time in the Senate — wasn’t problematic because he “self-reported” (eventually).

