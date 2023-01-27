President Biden and the White House have been trying to blame Republicans for the mess this administration has made with the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

According to Dem Rep. Ted Lieu, Republican attempts to make Biden use the SPR only for its intended purpose means there’s somebody new to blame for rising fuel prices:

Will soon be speaking on the House Floor about the Republican bill to increase gas prices by putting restrictions on President Biden’s ability to use the strategic petroleum reserve. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 27, 2023

First of all, it appears that rising gas prices are no longer Putin’s fault, but instead caused by Republicans for trying to keep Biden from using the SPR for a political bailout instead of its intended purpose.

The strategic petroleum reserve is not for lowering domestic gas prices, but you know that. https://t.co/oz7yWUeRFR — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) January 27, 2023

You can’t make this up!!! You are accusing the Republicans of playing games bc we don’t want the Countries EMERGENCY gas to be used up any more than it has?!? It’s at the lowest since the 80’s! That is frightening. We need that for emergencies! What kind of person are you?! — Lisa Christine •.•.•.•.•.• (@lisachristinect) January 27, 2023

What Lieu’s opposition to Republican attempts to make Biden use the SPR for its intended purpose accomplishes is only to highlight how insane this administration’s so-called energy policies really are.

That reserve is for national security emergency use, Ted.

It's not for buying votes. — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) January 27, 2023

Why deplete the SPR instead of fixing the problems that have caused this energy crisis? — 🇺🇸Ultra-Haggis Agenda🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@tellcarl2) January 27, 2023

That would require backing out of their commitment to kill off the oil industry, and we can't have that. — Abe Froman™ (@WerIstDeinPa) January 27, 2023

Before the 2020 election Biden literally promised to “end fossil fuel”:

That makes it even more laughable now to watch Democrats try and make it look like the Republicans are the ones who are trying to drive fuel prices up by opposing Biden using the SPR as a safety net for incompetent and misguided energy policies.

