Iowahawk Declares Five Days of Helicopter Jokes - Twitter (X) Delivers
Shocker: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Accuses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Racism
Scarlett Johansson Accuses Sam Altman of Basing AI Voice 'Sky' on Her Even...
Biden Mistakenly Claims Hershel Goldberg-Polin is 'With Him' Before Realizing He is Still...
European Union Sends Condolences to Family of Butcher of Tehran
TIME: Florida Made It Difficult for a Man to Get an Abortion
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Explains Why Michael Cohen Embezzled From Trump Org
Joe Biden Says Barack Obama Sent Him to Detroit to Fix the Pandemic
Cohen Embezzles, Biden Malfunctions, Media Demolished!
Biden Warns If Trump Wins He'll Put Somebody Else Without a Brain on...
Desperation Is The World's Worst Cologne: Leftists Try to Gin Up Justice...
Michael Cohen Just Blew Up the Case Against Donald Trump With Major Admission
'Holy Crap. They Did It'! Biden State Dept's Reaction to 'Butcher of Tehran'...
Politico Reports Endangered Senate Dems Aren't Happy GOP Keeps Pointing Out Their Ties...

She Knows She's Lying. Dem Rep. Cori Bush Introduces 'Mike Brown Bill' Pushing Ferguson Narrative

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on May 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

If Democratic Rep. Cori Bush is speaking, there is a good chance she's lying. Nothing inspires her specific brand of political exploitation more than the Michael Brown myth, which launched her political career. She famously lied about police shooting at her during a Ferguson protest, claiming, "When we marched in Ferguson, white supremacists would hide behind a hill near where Michael Brown Jr. was murdered and shoot at us. They never faced consequences."

Advertisement

So, naturally she has no problem perpetuating this misinformation to stir up anger and hatred for her own political gain.

Yeah, that's not how we remember it.

Nevertheless, the story is just too useful to their overall political agenda to care about pesky details like that.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The desire to push the narrative of racist police violence overwhelms any context or facts surrounding this particular case.

As is almost always the case, when the facts are reviewed in any official capacity, the left's narrative falls apart. This is why they insist on repeating heavily emotional stories and making bold, dramatic demands to shut out opposition.

Even with video footage showing exactly what happened and what kind of person Brown was, it doesn't matter. They just keep repeating the lie, encoding it into official accounts and laws, until people get tired of correcting them.

Advertisement

We all know the Michael Brown story. We all saw the footage, the court cases, and of course, the resulting riots. But none of that matters. Democrats never give up on a useful story to push their political agenda.

The Michael Brown Myth is no different.

Tags: BLACK LIVES MATTER DEMOCRATS LIES MEDIA BIAS MICHAEL BROWN PROPAGANDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Iowahawk Declares Five Days of Helicopter Jokes - Twitter (X) Delivers
Gordon K
Biden Mistakenly Claims Hershel Goldberg-Polin is 'With Him' Before Realizing He is Still Held By Hamas
justmindy
Shocker: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Accuses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Racism
Brett T.
TIME: Florida Made It Difficult for a Man to Get an Abortion
Brett T.
Joe Biden Says Barack Obama Sent Him to Detroit to Fix the Pandemic
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement