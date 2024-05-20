She Knows She's Lying. Dem Rep. Cori Bush Introduces 'Mike Brown Bill' Pushing Ferguson Narrative

If Democratic Rep. Cori Bush is speaking, there is a good chance she's lying. Nothing inspires her specific brand of political exploitation more than the Michael Brown myth, which launched her political career. She famously lied about police shooting at her during a Ferguson protest, claiming, "When we marched in Ferguson, white supremacists would hide behind a hill near where Michael Brown Jr. was murdered and shoot at us. They never faced consequences."

So, naturally she has no problem perpetuating this misinformation to stir up anger and hatred for her own political gain.

Mike Brown should be turning 28 today, but his life was taken by a Ferguson police officer.



In Mike’s honor and alongside his mother, Lezley McSpadden, I am reintroducing the Helping Families Heal Act, also known as the Mike Brown Bill. #HelpUsHeal pic.twitter.com/uVnSmSyODj — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 20, 2024

Yeah, that's not how we remember it.

Mike shouldn’t have been violent and shouldn’t have reached for a police officers gun while being violent. You are grifting off his death which should be used as training on how not to act. https://t.co/zSySnBoBtm — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) May 20, 2024

He shoplifted from a bodega and put the employee in a choke hold when he attempted to intervene. https://t.co/HiMNUsn6EE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2024

Nevertheless, the story is just too useful to their overall political agenda to care about pesky details like that.

I am proud to cosponsor @RepCori's Helping Families Heal Act which will fund mental health resources for victims, families and communities impacted by police violence. #HelpUsHeal https://t.co/WXZTMXPxc9 — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) May 20, 2024

The desire to push the narrative of racist police violence overwhelms any context or facts surrounding this particular case.

Had he not attempted to steal the officer’s weapon, he’d still be alive.



It’s very telling that you don’t put any of the accountability on him. I dislike the police immensely, but this is on Mike Brown. You know it. I know it. Everyone knows it. https://t.co/ztxKzQILyV — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) May 20, 2024

As is almost always the case, when the facts are reviewed in any official capacity, the left's narrative falls apart. This is why they insist on repeating heavily emotional stories and making bold, dramatic demands to shut out opposition.

This is a member of congress. Michael Brown assaulted a shop employee then attacked a cop when confronted. He’s dead because of his own actions. Even Obama’s DOJ couldn’t deny that. https://t.co/fdXUuakPAx — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 20, 2024

Even with video footage showing exactly what happened and what kind of person Brown was, it doesn't matter. They just keep repeating the lie, encoding it into official accounts and laws, until people get tired of correcting them.

She could at least use a more recent photo. https://t.co/23lYzYsOvI pic.twitter.com/VOwSC6UhEo — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 20, 2024

We all know the Michael Brown story. We all saw the footage, the court cases, and of course, the resulting riots. But none of that matters. Democrats never give up on a useful story to push their political agenda.

The Michael Brown Myth is no different.