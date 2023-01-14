In addition to this week’s news that Joe Biden had been keeping some classified documents secured in his garage while monitored under the watchful eye of his Corvette, there was a lot of talk about the Biden administration floating the possibility of banning gas stoves. It didn’t take long for the Consumer Product Safety Commission to come out and say there are no plans to ban gas stoves even though the commissioner’s comments were what started the controversy in the first place.

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn was not a fan of the idea:

A government that thinks it can control what stove you use is a government with too much power. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 13, 2023

After that, along came Dem Rep. Ted Lieu who thought he’d painted Blackburn into a corner with this doozy:

Wait, what?

Hold on. The government is mandating people get pregnant? Where? https://t.co/1pq7uKPJz2 — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) January 14, 2023

That tweet probably made more sense in Lieu’s head, which is where it should have stayed.

Which people in the U.S. government are officially ordering (mandating) people to get pregnant? Democrats will say anything to justify their murder of unborn babies. https://t.co/z0jNrw6roL — Savannah Goes Nuclear Extreme (@BasedSavannah) January 14, 2023

The government is mandating pregnancies? Is that like the draft?

Do you get a letter and a turkey baster? https://t.co/B4dMKdjgFx — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 14, 2023

Ted, did you leave your gas stove on? — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) January 14, 2023

This is not a thing. Our government does not force women to get pregnant. But you know that. https://t.co/zfzB9p5iTu — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) January 14, 2023

And yet he tweeted it anyway and will double and triple down if necessary.

***

