On Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News last night, Rep. Kevin McCarthy named Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell as two Democrats who will not be allowed on the Intelligence Committee after the Republicans take control of the House.

Kevin McCarthy on Hannity reiterates that if he's speaker, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell won't be allowed on the intelligence committee pic.twitter.com/Trd6bbowPh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Dem Rep. Ted Lieu said it would be unwise of the Republicans to rid the Intel Committee of a serial fabricator and another congressman who had ties to a Chinese spy. Oh, Lieu also said it would be “stupid” to investigation Biden family corruption:

House Democrat Vice Chair Ted Lieu says it'd be "stupid" and "dark" for Republicans to remove conspiracy theorist Adam Schiff from the Intelligence Committee or investigate the Biden family's corruption. pic.twitter.com/clcZTAIktn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 13, 2022

Well now the Republicans have GOT to do those things!

Considering the number of false theories that Schiff has promoted his removal would be an upgrade. — Tim Barker (@TimAlricB) December 13, 2022

That means it needs to be done https://t.co/pA4tRAfbyn — L Ann Blume (@LAnnBlume1) December 14, 2022

Yes, and it needs to be done right away.

***

Related:

Dem Rep. Ted Lieu explains why Twitter censoring conservatives and GOPers is good, actually

Rep. Ted Lieu goes for gold in Gaslighting Olympics with praise for how Gov. Gavin Newsom is ‘leading the way’ in return to normal

Ted Lieu does BANG-UP job making himself look guilty AF BABBLING at Elon Musk about #TwitterFiles

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Tags: