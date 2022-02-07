On Monday a tweet from Rep. Ted Lieu of California about why Covid restrictions should be lifted spoke volumes about how the Democrats are now trying to pretend they were down with the “science” the entire time.

The gaslighting continues with Lieu’s high praise for how California Gov. Gavin Newsom is “leading the nation.” This one comes with a beverage warning:

Democrats like @GavinNewsom are leading the way in returning America safely back to normal again. https://t.co/rFqHfe9U6t — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 8, 2022

The alternate realities that are being presented in the last few days are nothing short of amazing.

There were nearly 3x as many new Covid cases in California today, as Governor Newsom announces he would lift the state’s mask mandate, as there were in April when he was urging people to continue masking. This isn’t about The Science. It’s never been about The Science. pic.twitter.com/flkO6VwWDZ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 8, 2022

The more Democrats like Newsom (and Lieu) do this, the more it becomes clear it was about politics the entire time.

What? Do you know how stupid this makes you look? https://t.co/gock7WdJec — RBe (@RBPundit) February 8, 2022

Gaslighting — Dark Discussions (@DarkDiscussion1) February 8, 2022

Lieu’s going for the gold in the Gaslighting Olympics with that one. Naturally Gov. Newsom gave Lieu’s tweet a like.

Lol um the rest of the country has been back to normal for quite awhile now bud https://t.co/Drw55bAVhq — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) February 8, 2022

Gaslighting on full display https://t.co/mEDaAgjLZH — Bobby Trivett (@btrivett07) February 8, 2022

Wow, those polls must have been REALLY bad. https://t.co/YOeGxdKwJC — Ben (@freedomanddogs) February 8, 2022

Internal Dem polling on this issue must be horrendous.

If Newsom is “leading the way” in returning to normal, it’s only because he once again got busted being a hypocrite:

Agreed, if @GavinNewsom hadn’t been caught #unmasked we’d be wearing them forever. 😬 — Jason Scalese (@coachscalese) February 8, 2022

Exactly:

@GavinNewsom did you enjoy #SFvsLAR tonight at @SoFiStadium? Love your gorgeous maskless face! Unmask my children now please. My toddler, 5yr old, and 7 yr old are going to school in LA County tomorrow and will be sent home if they unmask like this, even outside. pic.twitter.com/ChUgV3yZTK — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) January 31, 2022

What a “leader”! Everybody should celebrate with a maskless party at French Laundry.

Recommended Twitchy Video