As you know, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is a big mask proponent, especially when it comes to schools.

In L.A. County, students are required to wear masks of a higher grade than just the cloth ones and do so all day long, because “science”:

But it looks like that kind of “science” for the sake of everyone’s safety didn’t apply in Inglewood last night (which is in L.A. County). Gov. Newsom and friends had a good time at the Rams/49ers game:

It’s a good thing that game didn’t take place in a school or everybody’s health would have been at risk!

That’s the kind of hypocrisy we’ve come to expect.

These are the “rules” for the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl at the same stadium in two weeks:

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says every fan attending next month’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be given a KN95 mask, and extensive outreach will be done to remind attendees to wear their masks at all times during the game, except when eating or drinking.

Hours after Ferrer’s announcement, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger told FOX 11 that KN95 masks will also be available for all fans attending the NFC title game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

