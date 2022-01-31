As you know, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is a big mask proponent, especially when it comes to schools.

CA’s large-scale testing and early detection systems have found the Omicron COVID-19 variant in California. We should assume that it’s in other states as well. There’s no reason to panic–but we should remain vigilant. That means get vaccinated. Get boosted. Wear a mask indoors. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 1, 2021

*Virginia school boards sue to keep students safe and healthy with scientifically proven policies. https://t.co/6OzmzsqAoR — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 25, 2022

In L.A. County, students are required to wear masks of a higher grade than just the cloth ones and do so all day long, because “science”:

LA schools to require students to wear non-cloth face maskshttps://t.co/EfOIaYJnFd pic.twitter.com/IPUpMguxlZ — KATV News (@KATVNews) January 24, 2022

But it looks like that kind of “science” for the sake of everyone’s safety didn’t apply in Inglewood last night (which is in L.A. County). Gov. Newsom and friends had a good time at the Rams/49ers game:

@GavinNewsom did you enjoy #SFvsLAR tonight at @SoFiStadium? Love your gorgeous maskless face! Unmask my children now please. My toddler, 5yr old, and 7 yr old are going to school in LA County tomorrow and will be sent home if they unmask like this, even outside. pic.twitter.com/ChUgV3yZTK — Hamill Law (@hamill_law) January 31, 2022

Here’s California governor Gavin Newsom, unmasked indoors at the NFC championship game in LA. But today every kid in his state will have to wear a mask at school. This is all complete and total insanity. pic.twitter.com/XlRjzeC8Jl — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 31, 2022

While 5 year olds are forced to mask all day in California, Gavin Newsom and the mayors of LA and San Francisco are enjoying packed events maskless pic.twitter.com/dDTLOHaBpo — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2022

It’s a good thing that game didn’t take place in a school or everybody’s health would have been at risk!

Every parent should print out this photo and when their children are told to mask up, present it to the person asking and say no. Also print Fauci’s emails about masks not working for back up. https://t.co/JeVPvUD3yn — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 31, 2022

That’s the kind of hypocrisy we’ve come to expect.

Another picture of RULES F0R THEE BUT N0T FOR ME https://t.co/EX25Mh4hAE — Saavedra (@beaglesgirl) January 31, 2022

He's literally trying to kill an immune-compromised person. https://t.co/7SepG3jRCs — Scott Erb (@sserb) January 31, 2022

Hypocrisy knows no bounds https://t.co/DXTVD0Kxbp — Sean Armentrout (@seantacoma) January 31, 2022

If congressmen were forced to file their own tax returns, we’d already have a flat tax. If governors were forced to obey the masking rules imposed on kids, they’d already have been rescinded. https://t.co/c8BDzNqVQh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 31, 2022

These are the “rules” for the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl at the same stadium in two weeks:

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says every fan attending next month’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be given a KN95 mask, and extensive outreach will be done to remind attendees to wear their masks at all times during the game, except when eating or drinking. Hours after Ferrer’s announcement, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger told FOX 11 that KN95 masks will also be available for all fans attending the NFC title game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

