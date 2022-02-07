Many Democrats (and even CNN contributors) are starting to go full reverse on the mandates they’ve been cheerleading for nearly two years. Now Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu has joined the chat to demonstrate that he’s undergoing quite a “science” epiphany:

Try not to get whiplash from all these sudden one-eighties from Democrats.

And they couldn’t make it more obvious.

Trending

The quick turnarounds are a sight to behold!

They need to be forced to admit that.

Just like lefties have tried to distance themselves from “defund the police” by pretending no such things were ever said.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19natural immunityRep. Ted Lieu

Recommended Twitchy Video