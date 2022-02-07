Many Democrats (and even CNN contributors) are starting to go full reverse on the mandates they’ve been cheerleading for nearly two years. Now Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu has joined the chat to demonstrate that he’s undergoing quite a “science” epiphany:

With the rapid decline of Omicron, pandemic restrictions will be lifted sooner rather than later. In considering when to do so, health officials must factor in natural immunity, not just vaccination rates. This CDC chart recognizes natural immunity and so should health officials. pic.twitter.com/6Hk0f4NRhC — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 7, 2022

Try not to get whiplash from all these sudden one-eighties from Democrats.

Man their internal polls must be apocalyptic. https://t.co/IqPWFHilZA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2022

And they couldn’t make it more obvious.

Someone is concerned about reelection. https://t.co/FYBCXuJFnp — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) February 7, 2022

Someone's been reading polling data for the upcoming elections… https://t.co/EYksakTV7X — 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) February 7, 2022

What is happening?! Ted Lieu is calling for ph to recognize natural immunity? Polling must be really bad https://t.co/4WuwJpNgXz — Andrea Howe (@andreavhowe) February 7, 2022

Also known as, “Midterms are coming up and internal polling indicates we have to shift our Covid response.” It’s all politics. https://t.co/yBlmjBjI4i — VANESSA (@TheVFCastro) February 7, 2022

The quick turnarounds are a sight to behold!

These despots created maniacal little terrorist, called for media and social media to cancel and censor, made people lose jobs, killed people, divided the country and because they're needing to save their arse, they tell us "it's time for restrictions to be lifted?"

How noble. https://t.co/PRDvCOVKCW — ETXRED67 (@etxred67) February 7, 2022

Hes trying to pivot away from his old hard stances to save face for being a covidian and instead hes getting hammered by both sides. the replies are hilarious. https://t.co/rMXhVUAUMU — James (@jsnino2003) February 7, 2022

Strange. Just a couple of months ago "natural immunity" was just another conspiracy theory. https://t.co/Q74fyTrSJr — Doctor Fever, RIP Howard. (@BornProblematic) February 7, 2022

Most conservatives have been SCREAMING THIS FOR TWO YEARS. You forced healthy people with natural immunity to get vaxed against their will (which hurt some), you got people fired, banned from schools, jobs – you hurt millions. You don't get to just glibly recommend this. https://t.co/gOJvi4rwp4 — SailingGirl73 (@sailinggirl73) February 7, 2022

Which is what we were saying over a year ago. You guys were simply ignoring the science. https://t.co/IO6JdoTS3F — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 7, 2022

They need to be forced to admit that.

As predicted, the closer we get to midterms, the more Dems will say they are against COVID restrictions, and by October many of them will say they never wanted them in the first place. https://t.co/JmafUwttVn — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) February 7, 2022

Just like lefties have tried to distance themselves from “defund the police” by pretending no such things were ever said.

