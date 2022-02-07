There seems to be a sudden shift in many Democrat politicians’ stance on mask mandates. First up today is New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who says the mandate will be lifted… in a month:

Effective March 7, the statewide mask mandate in schools will be lifted. Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy. But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID numbers and growth in vaccinations. https://t.co/CjnIYZycCe — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 7, 2022

Delaware Gov. John Carney also said school mask mandates will expire at the end of March:

We are lifting DE's statewide mask mandate for indoor public settings at 8am on Friday, Feb 11. The mask requirement in K-12 public & private schools and child care facilities expires at 11:59pm on Thursday, March 31. We’re in a much better place than we were several weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/rofUXN2hzW — Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) February 7, 2022

Democrats must be seeing some internal polling showing people are over their mandates. But waiting a few more weeks before lifting the mandates?

So what is the scientific basis for waiting to lift the school mask mandate for an additional 1.5 months when schools have less transmission than surrounding communities and kids are by far the lowest risk segment from Covid-19? https://t.co/SE6WbKn6Lk — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 7, 2022

Stop imposing policies that harm kids to make ignorant adults feel better. This isn’t a positive move, subjecting kids to 2 more months (if they don’t extend it then) of pointless mask mandates is an indefensible one. Enough. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 7, 2022

They just can’t let it go immediately.

The scientific basis is found in political science. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 7, 2022

You know the answer: "We can't look like we reacted. But, we are reversing course and will never admit we were wrong…" — David Fenstermaker (@fenstermakerd) February 7, 2022

Almost two years to the date, our elected official comes to his senses. https://t.co/g5eaYGCFfs — Ricky Wisdom (@PeterClemenza46) February 7, 2022

Dr. Leana Wen did the one-eighty routine on CNN not long ago as well.

