There seems to be a sudden shift in many Democrat politicians’ stance on mask mandates. First up today is New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who says the mandate will be lifted… in a month:

Delaware Gov. John Carney also said school mask mandates will expire at the end of March:

Democrats must be seeing some internal polling showing people are over their mandates. But waiting a few more weeks before lifting the mandates?

They just can’t let it go immediately.

Dr. Leana Wen did the one-eighty routine on CNN not long ago as well.

