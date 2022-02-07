CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen is predicting a wave of lifted mask mandates, and for the record, she thinks that’s a significant move in the right direction:

In the coming days, we will see many Governors and local leaders lift mask mandates. This is the right step, and marks a needed shift from government-imposed requirement to individual decision. It helps to preserve public health authority for when it’s needed again. @wolfblitzer pic.twitter.com/66zwIw6vgH — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) February 7, 2022

Well, now. That’s special, isn’t it?

“We are nowhere near” lifting mask mandates in schools — Dr. Wen, Sept. 23, 2021, who said lifting the mandates could only come once kids were all vax’ed https://t.co/Z8HbANqQ0N — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 7, 2022

Yeah, well, now that she’s had time to think about it …

This was true a year ago, when the vaccines became available https://t.co/cVUHdSu9v3 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 7, 2022

You’re damn right, they are.

Lmao, how the tune changed https://t.co/RBRaQyjyxr — UnacceptableWhisperer (@pizdets17) February 7, 2022

The sweet sound of backtracking. https://t.co/cHubMlZ6d5 — Amanda Spill (@amanda_spill) February 7, 2022

Smells like Teen Spirit and Election Season. https://t.co/hinT9eIudH — Sock Puppet 🍊 (@Sock_Puppy) February 7, 2022

It was always about politics. That’s what it was about before, and that’s what it’s about now.

Unfortunately for Dems, they overplayed their hand.

You have lost all authority. This is the real thing you have to accept. The constant lying to the public was, y'know, damaging. https://t.co/f5wzDXOJco — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 7, 2022

You think we're going to listen to you after this? https://t.co/jCydyrAd8y — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 7, 2022

We’d love to hear Leana explain to us why we should ever listen to her or any of the “experts” again.

For two years they demanded obedience from you, called you a “grandma killer” and deplatformed you if you questioned them. Now that the political winds are shifting, they’re going to pretend they were reasonable all along. Don’t let [email protected] get away with it. https://t.co/NcaTDRRglb — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 7, 2022

do not allow these folks to get away with retconning their forever masking beliefs https://t.co/3zbI1liLAZ — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 7, 2022

They sowed the wind; now they need to reap the whirlwind.

Masking kids was pointless a month ago, six months ago, a year ago and so on. Those still doing it today are holding on to an anti-science position due to politics. Ironically, it will be politics that forces them to let go. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 7, 2022

They’ll let it go for now, at least. But if we’ve learned anything from all this, it’s that we can’t trust these people as far as we can throw them.

She's still arguing for govt controls just like she always has. She's just saying that people need to be manipulated by easing govt requirements now so people will be more receptive to them later. Don't be fooled. https://t.co/8ZDrrvfsa7 pic.twitter.com/hDKVetwQS2 — Casey Wattson (@KingdomCasey) February 7, 2022

