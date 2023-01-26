Donald Trump has been known to tell a lie or two in the course of his lifetime, but one could make an extremely compelling case that he still has nothing on Joe Biden. Seriously, Biden can’t open his mouth without, like, six lies tumbling out.

Our petroleum reserve is one of best supply tools we have to protect Americans from disruptions that spike gas prices. House Republicans want that solution off the table. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 26, 2023

Where do we even begin with that tweet?

Liar. — Grady Philpott (@PhilpottGrady) January 26, 2023

Now that you mention it I believe the exact opposite to be true. — Jay Decay (@Jay_Decay369) January 26, 2023

This is epic gaslighting. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 26, 2023

Yep. If he were trying to make us feel like we were all hallucinating when we heard him repeatedly argue that draining the strategic petroleum reserve was a good and necessary despite the objections of Republicans, what, pray tell, would he be doing differently?

So why did you drain it? https://t.co/NIZhzVjZhg — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) January 26, 2023

Mr President,

You disrupted our National Oil Production since you took office and today you're blaming republicans to COVER UP for your hilarious agenda 😆 😆 pic.twitter.com/RbDcXw9aeT — Naoufal Houjami 🇺🇸 (@ForTexasHoujami) January 26, 2023

FACT CHECK: H.R. 21 would have NO effect on DOE’s emergency authorities. It would only apply to “non-emergency” SPR sales. If the President declares an emergency resulting from an energy supply disruption, the Secretary of Energy would have full authority to utilize the SPR. https://t.co/W8MXGbjLdV — Energy and Commerce Committee (@HouseCommerce) January 26, 2023

Non-emergency SPR sales … like sales to China.

This is FALSE. Republicans voted to stop sending our strategic reserves to China and want to protect our oil reserve from being used as a short-term political tool, especially when there are no plans to refill it. — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) January 26, 2023

Joe Biden didn’t dip into and deplete the strategic petroleum reserve because of any “disruption”; he did it to buy votes for Democrats in the midterms. It was Biden’s own economic policies that contributed so heavily to the spike in gas prices. And here he is trying to make House Republicans look like they’re the ones who want to mess up the SPR and screwing Americans over.

The more we read Biden’s tweet, the angrier we get. Everything about it is terrible.

Our petroleum reserves are supposed to be for national security aren't they? — RickCee (@RickCee1968) January 26, 2023

Leaving out the word “strategic” was intentional here because that might remind people WHAT THE F**KING THING IS ACTUALLY FOR https://t.co/if7O72OlBI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 26, 2023

The SPR is for times of emergency, not for playing politics with gas prices. — Thomas Underdahl (@tcunderdahl) January 26, 2023

All Joe Biden has ever done is play politics. And America loses every time.

