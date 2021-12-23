The Christmas travel season is well underway now, and Biden chief of staff Ron Klain wants everybody to know they’re paying less for gas, and provided a reason why:

That certainly sounds like a sustainable energy policy! Oh, wait…

Trending

The bottom line is that Americans are still paying a lot for gas, no matter what alternate reality this administration tries to create:

Klain will no doubt retweet any journo repeating what he said.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gas pricesJoe BidenRon KlainStrategic Oil Reserves

Recommended Twitchy Video