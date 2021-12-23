The Christmas travel season is well underway now, and Biden chief of staff Ron Klain wants everybody to know they’re paying less for gas, and provided a reason why:

As people head out for the Christmas weekend, gas prices continue to drop — down 25 cents a gallon in many places since @POTUS announced the globally-coordinated strategic petroleum release. https://t.co/bJgCZaYGp1 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) December 23, 2021

That certainly sounds like a sustainable energy policy! Oh, wait…

Pretty hilarious that they're treating raiding our oil reserves like it's an energy policy. And sad that so many people (ie: journalists) will eat it up. https://t.co/HRI06eieO1 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) December 23, 2021

The bottom line is that Americans are still paying a lot for gas, no matter what alternate reality this administration tries to create:

Klain will no doubt retweet any journo repeating what he said.

