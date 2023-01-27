This past November an appeals court agreed with a federal judge and halted President Biden’s unilateral attempt to “cancel” student debt:

A federal appeals court on Monday issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. The ruling by 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis is the latest in a series of legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. The Biden administration stopped accepting applications for its relief on Friday after a federal district judge in Texas struck down its plan on Thursday evening, calling it “unconstitutional.” Monday’s decision by the appeals court came after six GOP-led states argued in a lawsuit that the loan relief program threatens their future tax revenues, and that the plan circumvents congressional authority. “The injunction will remain in effect until further order of this court or the Supreme Court of the United States,” a three-judge panel of the appeals court said in its ruling.

Now Biden has brought in some help from a congressional socialist to help explain why the president should be allowed to go around the Constitution, and that he’ll never stop trying:

Look, the opponents suing to stop my plan are the only thing standing between millions of Americans’ crushing student debt and relief. It’s frustrating, and I won’t stop fighting to get it done in the courts. Allow me and my friend to explain. pic.twitter.com/h1mvaZPCwU — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2023

The people who claim that “MAGA Republican extremists” or whatever are trying to shred the Constitution are merely projecting big time:

You mean the Constitution is stopping you. — Michael Hill (@SupernusMagus) January 27, 2023

…and the Constitution. — Real Man of Genius (@realmanofgenius) January 27, 2023

Because the purse strings are supposed to go through Congress. Why do you hate the Constitution? — ProFreedom (@ContntofChrchtr) January 27, 2023

You mean the constitution stands in your way. The people suing are simply pointing that out. You don’t have authority to do this via an executive order. — Brianna Steven ❤️🤍💙 (@Brianna_Steven_) January 27, 2023

That darn Constitution just keeps getting in the way.

