Today a federal judge halted President Biden’s “sweep of a pen” effort to cancel student loan debt (that was clearly a midterm election ploy and to a degree worked with some GenZ voters):

From Reuters:

A federal judge in Texas on Thursday ruled that President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated, delivering a victory to conservative opponents of the program.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump in Fort Worth, ruled in a lawsuit backed by the Job Creators Network Foundation on behalf of two borrowers.

The debt relief plan had already been temporarily blocked by the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals while it considers a request by six Republican-led states to enjoin it while they appealed the dismissal of their own lawsuit.

Current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the “MAGA judge” is why a Dem majority is needed in the Senate:

Wait, what?

Hey, Schumer would be saying the same thing if Trump was president and trying to go around Congress, right?

Schumer cares only about the Democrats and will respond accordingly.

Biden goes around Congress unconstitutionally and Schumer’s like “thank you sir, may I have another!”

***

***

