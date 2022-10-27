Joe Biden’s unconstitutional student debt forgiveness should be a black mark — one of a whole lot of black marks — on his record as President of the United States. There’s the fact that it’s unconstitutional, of course. There’s the fact that it’s effectively a bribe in exchange for votes. There’s the fact that he used the COVID pandemic to justify it despite having already declared the pandemic over. There’s the fact that he apparently sees no problem with effectively robbing hardworking taxpayers in order to bail out an overwhelmingly wealthy and white subset of the population. And did we mention it’s unconstitutional?

Well anyway, maybe it’s because he’s trying to distract us from his campaign to destroy the economy or from noticing that he’s senile, but he’s pivoted back to student debt forgiveness … and a tired and straight-up dishonest argument:

Marjorie Taylor Greene got $180,000 in business loans forgiven from the PPP program but said it's "completely unfair" for us to forgive student loans for working- and middle-class Americans. You can’t make this stuff up. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 27, 2022

“You can’t make this stuff up.” The irony meter just shattered into a million pieces.

Biden — or whoever wrote that tweet — knows that Marjorie Taylor Greene is an easy target, given that she’s insane and all. So dropping her name was a very deliberate choice. But if Greene said that it’s “completely unfair” to forgive student loan debt by fiat, well, she’s right. So what if she had loans forgiven through PPP? What on earth does that have to do with student loan debt forgiveness?

1) PPP was designed from the beginning to be forgiven so that people wouldn't get fired 2) PPP was passed by Congress. You're welcome to put your student loan plan to a vote — Democrats control both chambers! https://t.co/wwi46aKfR2 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) October 27, 2022

Yeah so here’s how it works because obviously you’re a moron: the students agreed to their fees when they contracted with their universities. No one, @RepMTG included, agreed to their businesses being shut down by government. Nor should they have to. — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 27, 2022

GP Shorter: Member of Congress follows law duly enacted by Congress. Therefore, I should be able to make up laws to buy votes. https://t.co/RpYbG3Ywmk — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 27, 2022

What’s sad is that there are a ton of people who just blindly lap this crap up because they refuse to take the three minutes necessary to actually consider what Biden is saying and how insanely wrong it is.

The president is doing this again. https://t.co/ukYGgsTcjX — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 27, 2022

The president is indeed lying again. And trusting other liars to help him get away with it.

Stop letting interns write your tweets. — Prison Mitch, Great Meme Wars Vet (@MidnightMitch) October 27, 2022

Get your intern off your Twitter.

Government shut down business because of COVID fear.

Government preferred that businesses didn't lay off workers. So, PPP.

Somehow, that's the same as $80,000 in debt from a gender studies degree from an Ivy?

No.

Take a nap. — Chuck DeVore (@ChuckDeVore) October 27, 2022

***

