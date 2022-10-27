Joe Biden’s unconstitutional student debt forgiveness should be a black mark — one of a whole lot of black marks — on his record as President of the United States. There’s the fact that it’s unconstitutional, of course. There’s the fact that it’s effectively a bribe in exchange for votes. There’s the fact that he used the COVID pandemic to justify it despite having already declared the pandemic over. There’s the fact that he apparently sees no problem with effectively robbing hardworking taxpayers in order to bail out an overwhelmingly wealthy and white subset of the population. And did we mention it’s unconstitutional?

Well anyway, maybe it’s because he’s trying to distract us from his campaign to destroy the economy or from noticing that he’s senile, but he’s pivoted back to student debt forgiveness … and a tired and straight-up dishonest argument:

“You can’t make this stuff up.” The irony meter just shattered into a million pieces.

Biden — or whoever wrote that tweet — knows that Marjorie Taylor Greene is an easy target, given that she’s insane and all. So dropping her name was a very deliberate choice. But if Greene said that it’s “completely unfair” to forgive student loan debt by fiat, well, she’s right. So what if she had loans forgiven through PPP? What on earth does that have to do with student loan debt forgiveness?

Trending

What’s sad is that there are a ton of people who just blindly lap this crap up because they refuse to take the three minutes necessary to actually consider what Biden is saying and how insanely wrong it is.

The president is indeed lying again. And trusting other liars to help him get away with it.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenloansMarjorie Taylor GreenePPPstudent debt forgivenessstudent loan forgiveness