Earlier today, Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted another genius legal take in defense of President Biden:

Let's be clear: President Biden has the legal authority to cancel student debt. Republican officials need to get out of the way so Americans can get this much-needed relief. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 14, 2022

Last week a federal judge (who Chuck Schumer called a “MAGA judge”) halted the implementation of President Biden’s student debt “cancellation” plan that was clearly a ploy to get midterm votes.

The Biden Justice Department promised to appeal. That happened, and they won’t like the outcome as of now:

Federal appeals court blocks Biden student debt relief program nationwide https://t.co/2GAbS4NlIg — CNBC (@CNBC) November 14, 2022

From CNBC:

A federal appeals court on Monday issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. The ruling by 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis is the latest in a series of legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. The Biden administration stopped accepting applications for its relief on Friday after a federal district judge in Texas struck down its plan on Thursday evening, calling it “unconstitutional.” Monday’s decision by the appeals court came after six GOP-led states argued in a lawsuit that the loan relief program threatens their future tax revenues, and that the plan circumvents congressional authority. “The injunction will remain in effect until further order of this court or the Supreme Court of the United States,” a three-judge panel of the appeals court said in its ruling.

Biden’s loan “cancellation” plan would have cost hundreds of billions of dollars but it was clearly a midterm election ploy and the White House can’t be very surprised this happened.

People with loans they expected somebody else to pay off who have already spent money on other things (aka Biden’s “target audience” for Dem midterm votes on this) won’t be happy. However, they’ll no doubt blame Republicans and not Biden’s attempt to sidestep the Constitution.

***

