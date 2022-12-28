With the Republicans just days away from regaining control of Congress, you can bet the ranch that there will be hearings about Hunter Biden, his business dealings, and how they benefited the entire family–including his father who is now in the White House. But the New York Post’s Miranda Devine spotted some media spin making its way into the everyday discussion via a letter to the editor of a newspaper that sounds like it could have come straight from the Biden White House press office:

The new Hunter Biden narrative is being seeded. You’ll see a lot more of this, always pretending that the story of his laptop is about a sad addict and not about presidential corruption. This one is from “Jeremy Smith” in the Portland Press Herald letters page. pic.twitter.com/TtsBKKUTPC — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 28, 2022

Expect to see more of this as the House Republicans expose more of what happened next year:

Hey, the spin would be the same if we were talking about one of Trump’s sons, right? Er, nah.

The Dem story going forward will dismiss Hunter Biden’s activity as having no effect on American foreign policy; emphasize no role at all for Joe Biden; and that the story is old and no longer important. #hunterlaptop — James Hutton (@JEHutton) December 28, 2022

Yes, unfortunately for them the people know what happened and read the thorough investigation from Miranda Divine’s Laptop from hell. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) December 28, 2022

Watch the narrative sprout https://t.co/DktsOjvVPF — Kevin Silver (@KevinSilver) December 28, 2022

The media & lib talking heads will be more than happy to carry this particular water on behalf of the Bidens.

