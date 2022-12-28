With the Republicans just days away from regaining control of Congress, you can bet the ranch that there will be hearings about Hunter Biden, his business dealings, and how they benefited the entire family–including his father who is now in the White House. But the New York Post’s Miranda Devine spotted some media spin making its way into the everyday discussion via a letter to the editor of a newspaper that sounds like it could have come straight from the Biden White House press office:

Expect to see more of this as the House Republicans expose more of what happened next year:

null

Hey, the spin would be the same if we were talking about one of Trump’s sons, right? Er, nah.

The media & lib talking heads will be more than happy to carry this particular water on behalf of the Bidens.

