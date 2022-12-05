Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy said yesterday that if he’s the House Speaker starting next month, Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff will no longer be serving on the Intelligence Committee:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday renewed his promise to remove Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee if he becomes Speaker in the next Congress. “Another change you’re going to get: Adam Schiff will no longer be on the Intel Committee when I become Speaker. I promised that more than two years ago,” McCarthy told “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

Schiff has for years abused his position on the Intel Committee, to say the least.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine has a thread today that’s as much of an indictment of a crooked and dishonest media as it is of Schiff:

Never forget that Adam Schiff, using his authority as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, lied repeatedly in Oct. 2020 that the @nypost Hunter Biden laptop story was a “smear [that] comes from the Kremlin.” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer laps it up here, as did most media organs https://t.co/IFCWflzGKh — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 5, 2022

Schiff was also a frequent guest on Brian Stelter’s now-defunct “Reliable Sources” show where he was ironically allowed to spout total BS while the host just nodded along.

Many in the media not only nodded along when Schiff made those claims, but they actively helped push the lies in the process:

Adam Schiff was entrusted to lead oversight of the nation’s intelligence agencies at a time when China is aggressing and infiltrating. He lied, from Benghazi to Russiagate, Trump’s impeachment over Ukraine‼️to #LaptopFromHell. He focused US ire away from China onto Russia. Why? — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 5, 2022

Here he is again 3/22/17, lying to Chuck Todd MSNBC, using his authority as House intel chair to claim "more than circumstantial evidence" that Trump colluded with Russia. False. But the NYT and WaPo won Pulitzers for peddling this bullSchiff. Half the country still believes it: — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 5, 2022

And of course Chuck Todd was another “journalist” who went right along with it.

MSNBC’s gullible Chuck Todd wouldn’t hear a word against Adam Schiff who lied to him and his viewers every time he went on his show. https://t.co/jvMFvy7A73 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 5, 2022

Adam Schiff just kept lying to gullible Chuck Todd of MSNBC. And why wouldn’t he? There never were any consequences, just more invitations to lie to MSNBC’s audience. Here he was last year. His Russiagate lies had been exposed. No regrets. Keep lying. https://t.co/hsLDGitalC — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 5, 2022

Some of these news nets just keep inviting Schiff back on knowing the lies he’s told, making them complicit.

And he’s still at it. Adam Schiff is still lying to Gullible Chuck at MSNBC. Only now it’s about Jan. 6. Trump supporters, or as Joe Biden calls them “semi-fascist Ultra-MAGA”, are the new “Russia Russia Russia”. Will they meet the same fate? https://t.co/E6gUDlxfLe — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 5, 2022

Schiff’s a Democrat serial liar and that’s enough of a qualification to be a frequent guest on MSNBC and CNN.

Schiff should be allowed no where near classified information. https://t.co/4pTqXIRw8e — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 5, 2022

He shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress, and yet here we are.

Yes and this is after 3 years of schiff telling chuck todd and others that trump colluded with russia to win an election and that the evidence was "in plain sight" something he knew was NOT true as chairman of the intel committee. So this is not the first time for Schiff lies https://t.co/RZ4YXYQIDq — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) December 5, 2022

It wasn’t the first time and definitely won’t be the last time Schiff lies.

***

***

