Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy said yesterday that if he’s the House Speaker starting next month, Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff will no longer be serving on the Intelligence Committee:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday renewed his promise to remove Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee if he becomes Speaker in the next Congress.

“Another change you’re going to get: Adam Schiff will no longer be on the Intel Committee when I become Speaker. I promised that more than two years ago,” McCarthy told “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

Schiff has for years abused his position on the Intel Committee, to say the least.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine has a thread today that’s as much of an indictment of a crooked and dishonest media as it is of Schiff:

Schiff was also a frequent guest on Brian Stelter’s now-defunct “Reliable Sources” show where he was ironically allowed to spout total BS while the host just nodded along.

Many in the media not only nodded along when Schiff made those claims, but they actively helped push the lies in the process:

And of course Chuck Todd was another “journalist” who went right along with it.

Some of these news nets just keep inviting Schiff back on knowing the lies he’s told, making them complicit.

Schiff’s a Democrat serial liar and that’s enough of a qualification to be a frequent guest on MSNBC and CNN.

He shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress, and yet here we are.

It wasn’t the first time and definitely won’t be the last time Schiff lies.

***

***

