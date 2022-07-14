The Biden White House is spinning 9.1 percent inflation by saying that it’s based on “old” data and besides, gas prices are down about 40 cents so that helps make up for it (no, seriously).

That pretty much says it all!

In the Post, Miranda Devine has a column that helps explain why this administration is overseeing an economic disaster:

Not so shockingly, the economy is being managed by people who don’t know what they’re doing:

Economists Stephen Moore and Jon Decker analyzed the work records and résumés of 68 officials with carriage of the economy and found almost two-thirds have zero business experience, including Biden himself. Just one in eight has what you could call “extensive” experience in business. Their report, “Not Ready for Prime Time Players,” found that the average business experience of Biden appointees is only 2.4 years and the median years of business experience is a big fat zero. Most of Biden’s economic team are lawyers, community organizers, lobbyists, or government employees. Instead of grabbing the reins of the economy to set things right at a time of crisis, they are preoccupied with big spending programs and woke priorities while working people and small businesses drown. Starting at the top, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both have zero years of business experience, and it shows.

Biden’s team that’s assisting with the “incredible transition” are doing a bang-up job.

When does the “Build Back Better” part begin?

