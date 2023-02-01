Yesterday, CBS News reported that, according to sources, the FBI had searched the Penn Biden Center last November, but for some reason neither they nor the White House nor the Justice Department thought it was worth mentioning to the public.

The FBI undertook a previously-undisclosed search of the Penn Biden Center in mid-November, @ArdenFarhi and @AdrianaDiaz report — https://t.co/WwF7SaGplr — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) January 31, 2023

It only took more than two months to find out about the search in question, so what’s the problem? Look at how transparent the White House wanted to be!

That’s probably why the FBI has people at Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach this morning searching for more classified documents that aren’t supposed to be in Joe Biden’s possession and certainly not at another one of his houses:

BREAKING: Two sources familiar with the event tell CBS News FBI personnel are at President Biden’s Rehoboth home. One source familiar with the event tell CBS News the search is in relation to the classified documents investigation. w/ @AdrianaDiaz @AndyTriay — Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) February 1, 2023

The FBI is searching President Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home with the consent of Biden’s attorneys.

Comes 12 days after FBI agents searched the Wilmington home.

Search is currently ongoing pic.twitter.com/LbkSU2Bvuv — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) February 1, 2023

BREAKING: The FBI is searching President Biden’s Delaware beach house amid ongoing classified document investigation, two sources familiar with the situation tell NBC News. https://t.co/MPjgQRmzjX pic.twitter.com/ckuvWMsCCJ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 1, 2023

Standard operating procedure. You know how it goes.

We’re sure this is all just a big misunderstanding.

Remember when the WH claimed they were cooperating and being transparent and the media said yeah this is different https://t.co/HZKH2J5Nt0 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 1, 2023

Oh, but they are cooperating and being transparent! Just look:

A third source familiar with the investigation tells CBS News the search was planned with Biden’s attorneys and consensual. No warrant was sought for this search. — Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) February 1, 2023

Biden’s personal lawyer says DOJ “with the president’s full support and cooperation” is conducting “a planned search” of the president’s Rehoboth beach house. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 1, 2023

The FBI and Biden’s attorneys mutually agreed that it a good idea to search Biden’s home in Rehoboth. See? Cooperation. How nice!

OF COURSE they're cooperating. Otherwise the FBI would be forced to get a warrant. https://t.co/lMtTxMTzwr — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 1, 2023

No need to complicate things with a warrant. You can imagine how bad the optics would be if the FBI got a warrant to search Biden’s home.

Could this have been handled by Biden's team a more politically damaging way? It's a struggle to imagine how. https://t.co/NJRf20wsYK — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 1, 2023

What a spectacular fumble. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 1, 2023

And it’s not over yet. There’s no way we’ve scraped the bottom of the barrel yet. This barrel might actually be bottomless.

They are going to have to search Biden's Virginia home, and storage facilities too, aren't they? This is so dumb. The Biden team, led by Klain, bungled this entire thing. https://t.co/8QICfodx0U — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2023

The myth that Biden was 'responsible' with classified documents is now dead. pic.twitter.com/oTYGDMR15l — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 1, 2023

