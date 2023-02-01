Bloomberg News reported this week that Florida is tops among states people are flocking to these days:

Low taxes and warm weather were once again a draw for Americans in 2022, with Florida and Texas seeing the most migration from other states, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. And on the flip side, California, New York and Illinois are losing the most people.

Recently California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he runs the “true freedom state,” and he was partly right in the sense that Californians were completely free… to leave and move to Florida and Texas:

According to MSNBC’s Joy Reid, people are flocking to the “meanest place on Earth”:

MSNBC's @JoyAnnReid: " @GovRonDeSantis is turning Fla. into a right-wing paradise where the focus isn’t on healthcare or jobs or taxes or infrastructure or … but rather on the right-wing culture wars … Like Disney World, but in hell. Come to Fla., the meanest place on Earth” pic.twitter.com/94J6QPcXdL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 1, 2023

There’s desperation and then there’s whatever that video shows.

Man I gotta get to Florida STAT — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithOAN) February 1, 2023

LOL – yeah, that's why people are moving there in DROVES!!! https://t.co/WFddpCGRI9 — CaraMiaRules (@Caramiarules) February 1, 2023

According to Reid, people are flocking to the place she thinks is hell on Earth (what are the odds that Reid has vacationed there in the past?).

Great work, @GovRonDeSantis! Let's do that for the rest of the United States. https://t.co/bQI6C5hZQ6 — Dr. Jeff Koloze (@DrJeffKoloze) February 1, 2023

Most disingenuous & dishonest person in all of Media: Joy Ann Reid. How she can look in the camera & say some of the things she does with a straight face is beyond me. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) February 1, 2023

MSNBC pays Reid to be a prog clown and she exceeds expectations on a nearly daily basis.

