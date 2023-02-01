Bloomberg News reported this week that Florida is tops among states people are flocking to these days:

Low taxes and warm weather were once again a draw for Americans in 2022, with Florida and Texas seeing the most migration from other states, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.

And on the flip side, California, New York and Illinois are losing the most people.

Recently California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he runs the “true freedom state,” and he was partly right in the sense that Californians were completely free… to leave and move to Florida and Texas:

According to MSNBC’s Joy Reid, people are flocking to the “meanest place on Earth”:

There’s desperation and then there’s whatever that video shows.

According to Reid, people are flocking to the place she thinks is hell on Earth (what are the odds that Reid has vacationed there in the past?).

MSNBC pays Reid to be a prog clown and she exceeds expectations on a nearly daily basis.

