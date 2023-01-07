Is California Gov. Gavin Newsom aware that there are multiple ways for people to see what’s been said and done in his state in the last few years? Newsom yet again seems to be hoping people believe what he says over their lying eyes and ears:

California is the true freedom state. Protecting liberty from a rising tide of oppression taking root in statehouses. Weakness, masquerading as strength. Small men in big offices. Freedom is who we are – anyone from anywhere can accomplish anything here. pic.twitter.com/3WZMd29xTf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 7, 2023

Newsom certainly had the freedom to go to French Laundry even though indoor dining was shut down for everybody else (and Nancy Pelosi could still get her hair done). The “freedom” rules for the peasants, however, were different.

According to UHaul, seems people are free to move to Texas. https://t.co/glEBwiM1zV — KPidgeon (@kcpidgeon) January 7, 2023

And Florida, etc.

What you can see here is that freedom polls very well in America, and Gavin Newsom doesn't. https://t.co/pQ3UA5kK9v — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) January 7, 2023

We can’t wait until the day Newsom runs for president and tries to make voters in swing states believe that he ran California more open and free than the Sunshine State under Gov. DeSantis.

I’m just here for the ratio. Can’t believe you can say this with a straight face. — Matthew Loop (@matthewloop) January 7, 2023

This was perhaps the most ridiculous example of Newsom-style “freedom” in 2020:

A paddleboarder was arrested in Malibu Thursday after ignoring lifeguards’ orders to get out of the ocean amid social distancing rules, authorities said. The lifeguards flagged down deputies for assistance, but the man ultimately chose to stay in the water alongside the Malibu Pier for about 30 to 40 minutes, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post. Deputies summoned their patrol boat from Marina Del Rey, and the man swam to shore once it arrived, officials said. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of disobeying a lifeguard and violating Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order, a misdemeanor.

Another California “freedom” classic:

Filling in a skateboard park with sand is considered a worthwhile mitigation strategy. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Fc0ryZi7tE — Xeriland (@Xeriland) April 19, 2020

Give your freedom bragging a rest, Gavin.

There's gaslighting, and then there's this. Can't hear old Greasy over the U-Haul exhaust. https://t.co/hnqMaCLPd6 — Unkept Republic (@Getthepitchfork) January 7, 2023

Also, as usual, it depends on what your definition of “freedom” is:

“Harm reduction” center in San Francisco gives away bags of free needles and paraphernalia, enabling drug users. This is California under @GavinNewsom.pic.twitter.com/JcNnBOfWRv — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) January 7, 2023

In some areas of California violent criminals who should be behind bars are also experiencing freedom under the lefty leadership of public officials like Newsom.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!