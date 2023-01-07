Is California Gov. Gavin Newsom aware that there are multiple ways for people to see what’s been said and done in his state in the last few years? Newsom yet again seems to be hoping people believe what he says over their lying eyes and ears:

Newsom certainly had the freedom to go to French Laundry even though indoor dining was shut down for everybody else (and Nancy Pelosi could still get her hair done). The “freedom” rules for the peasants, however, were different.

And Florida, etc.

Trending

We can’t wait until the day Newsom runs for president and tries to make voters in swing states believe that he ran California more open and free than the Sunshine State under Gov. DeSantis.

This was perhaps the most ridiculous example of Newsom-style “freedom” in 2020:

A paddleboarder was arrested in Malibu Thursday after ignoring lifeguards’ orders to get out of the ocean amid social distancing rules, authorities said.

The lifeguards flagged down deputies for assistance, but the man ultimately chose to stay in the water alongside the Malibu Pier for about 30 to 40 minutes, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post.

Deputies summoned their patrol boat from Marina Del Rey, and the man swam to shore once it arrived, officials said.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of disobeying a lifeguard and violating Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order, a misdemeanor.

Another California “freedom” classic:

Give your freedom bragging a rest, Gavin.

Also, as usual, it depends on what your definition of “freedom” is:

In some areas of California violent criminals who should be behind bars are also experiencing freedom under the lefty leadership of public officials like Newsom.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaCOVID-19freedomGov. Gavin Newsom