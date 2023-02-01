Chip Roy’s office responds after WaPo journo said Rep’s comments about fentanyl are ‘NOT TRUE’

Yesterday, the Washington Post published a story about COVID policies still being very much a hot-button issue for many Republican voters.

Here’s the headline from yesterday’s article:

“Many Republican activists remain angry.” Talk about a missed opportunity to catch them seizing or pouncing! Oh well. WaPo kind of made up for it today with their “analysis” based on yesterday’s story:

The GOP base is still resentful over the covid response and they’re not ready to move on. @rachel_roubein @mckenziebbeard w/reporting by @yabutaleb7 @iarnsdorf https://t.co/YXbJNqzchW — Dave Clarke (@davecclarke) February 1, 2023

That GOP base! They’re so dang resentful! And for what? What do they have to be so resentful about?

More from Rachel Roubein:

But among activist Republicans, immense resentment persists at government policies aimed at curbing the pandemic, such as vaccine mandates, school closures and mask requirements. And that’s shaping up to be a significant part of the GOP’s messaging as anger bubbles up among potential Republican presidential contenders and newly empowered House Republicans, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Isaac Arnsdorf and I report.

For Democrats, the push is an extension of conservatives’ insistence on embracing false conspiracy theories, like saying vaccines are harmful and the virus isn’t real. But Republican strategists say that while issues like inflation and immigration are still top of mind for GOP voters, the covid debate is expected to play a significant role in Republican messaging ahead of the 2024 election.

Roubein and the Washington Post really seem fascinated by Republican voters’ frustration. As if it’s something that just came out of nowhere and doesn’t have any basis in reality.

Maybe it’s WaPo who’s out of touch on the important issues. Because from where we’re sitting, people have plenty to be upset about when it comes to COVID policies and their repercussions.

They closed schools, shut down businesses, forced loved ones into isolation, mandated experimental COVID shots, imposed authoritarianism, etc., so no we haven't forgotten. We're still paying the price of the Left's "COVID response" & fighting to reverse their draconian measures. pic.twitter.com/VFhI1Z8dhx — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) February 1, 2023

People's lives were ruined, small businesses were destroyed, and monopolies gained power. People want accountability. https://t.co/fj5w06NPEx — Man Of The Sands (@ManOfTheSands) February 1, 2023

Locked down schools, closed businesses.., said there wouldn't be vax mandates then implemented fax mandates, and then you guys decided you were allowed to go out and protest and torch buildings, so yea? pic.twitter.com/KNxzDJmSUr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 1, 2023

The left burned cities to the ground, with complete backing of the media, while New York locked up Jews for attending worship services, with complete backing of the media. Yeah, I’m still a little pissed. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 1, 2023

Damn right I’m not willing to forgive or forget. There has not been any willingness to express remorse about how badly they overreacted and overreached with Covid https://t.co/nHePy6Ln2S — Marquette_g (@Marquette_g) February 1, 2023

You shut down schools, killed small businesses en masse, forcibly masked our kids, tried to force businesses to vaxx their employees, banned us from travel, kept us away from our dying relatives…all based on science you KNEW was shoddy. F*** you. https://t.co/GaHVN3xu2r — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 1, 2023

We're "resentful"? You're damn right. And the people responsible for all of these horrible policies are still in charge, and still demanding fealty, awaiting the next crisis with which to cram down their remolding of society. The answer is NO. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 1, 2023

That’s a good answer. We will also accept this one:

Harsh but fair.

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.