The Biden administration has blamed former President Trump and even Republican governors DeSantis and Abbott for their intentionally created border mess, but now that the number of people crossing into the U.S. illegally is hitting record numbers, the White House has a new scapegoat: The entire Republican Party. The justification for that assigning of blame? Because when Republicans point out the border is open it sends a message:

NEW: Biden admin blames Republicans for record high border numbers last month: “Of course the numbers will be higher when Republican elected officials, like smugglers, falsely proclaim the border is open because of a court order to lift Title 42," admin official tells @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 21, 2023

Does anybody actually believe the BS this administration puts out about the reason the border is an unsecured disaster (which is by extension causing problems everywhere else)?

They lie with all the convincing of a five-year-old. https://t.co/HRlIHViAp3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 21, 2023

We are living in the upside down. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) January 21, 2023

Siri…what is gaslighting? — Rod Thomson (@Rod_Thomson) January 21, 2023

As usual, this administration forgets that video technology exists that allows us to see one of the root causes of the surge to the border, which was then-candidate Biden telling migrants to surge to the border when he’s elected:

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

The border certainly seemed secure when President Biden visited recently (because the crisis was temporarily swept under the rug).

