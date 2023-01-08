You know when you find out you’re about to get unexpected company so you run the vacuum, spray some air freshener, and jam the dirty clothes pile into that one room or closet that we don’t speak about? Well that’s exactly what El Paso appears to have done when they heard Biden was coming to town.

This is El Paso before Biden's visit and after his announcement he was coming to El Paso. We needed him to see what his policies have done to our Border cities and South Texas is still waiting for his Border visit. Photos: Fit Fam El Paso pic.twitter.com/kLbOpBleEh — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) January 8, 2023

Biden will most likely think he’s in Poughkeepsie, so we doubt the cleanup will affect his outlook, but it’s definitely pre-meditated deceit of the American public who will be treated to photos of the President touring a city seemingly unaffected by his open border policies.

Regarding reports that the city of El Paso cleared out migrant camps ahead of President Biden's border visit, county officials tell me they can't confirm that was a directive of any kind…But do agree the city looks different than it has in weeks past. — Markie Martin (@MarkieMartin) January 8, 2023

It’s one thing to sweep a little dirt under the rug because Aunt Ruth announces she’s ‘dropping by’, but clearing out swaths of illegal immigrants from the streets to pretend there is no border crisis is a new low.

The border in El Paso before and after Biden’s visit is announced Must be another coincidence pic.twitter.com/0Y8CrnTmh3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2023

Where did all the people go? The city of El Paso must have human trafficked them somewhere.

El Paso cleared the illegal homeless camps for Biden’s visit today: pic.twitter.com/SqE08tzQ4w — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2023

If this isn’t the perfect metaphor for the Democrats’ gaslighting of the American people on the nation’s immigration crisis for decades, we don’t know what is.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott hand delivered this letter to POTUS in El Paso: “Your visit …is $20 billion too little and two years too late.” pic.twitter.com/SQtYZ2SgEF — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 8, 2023

Good for Abbott. Biden needs to be called out. His policies are hurting American citizens and the people he’s encouraging to come here illegally.

Thank you Biden for cleaning up El Paso. Another Biden win — Kelli Mc (@haileym_mc) January 9, 2023

Maybe we should just ship Joe Biden around to every border community that is impacted by illegal immigration so they can clean up all the evidence of his failures for the cameras.

LOL – they cleaned up the illegal's homeless camps off the sidewalks where Joe Biden is touring El Paso, today. Remember … everything the Democrat party does is staged and fake. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 8, 2023

The people who bemoaned Trump’s ‘Bible photo op’ for days are perfectly fine with El Paso pretending Democrat policies haven’t created a humanitarian crisis so Joe Biden can have a pleasant photo op at the border.

El Paso rushes to remove illegal immigrants and migrant camps that are crowding downtown before Biden arrives. Predictable. Biden does not want America to see the chaos that he has caused on the border. This is just a photo op and a game of pretend.https://t.co/4KJqorJjrP — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 7, 2023

Out of sight. Out of mind.

They’re walking Biden through the employee parking area at the US Customs and Border Protection in El Paso. No illegals in sight. pic.twitter.com/YLCRUcAtR0 — @amuse (@amuse) January 8, 2023

Everything the regime does is a lie. https://t.co/hnoV6PIocX — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) January 8, 2023

Local news in El Paso reports police have been combing the streets and "arresting people" in advance of Biden's drive-by. "One woman did tell us that yes, she has seen city employees out here cleaning the area in preparation for President Biden's visit." pic.twitter.com/srzbLkfCmw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2023

Any chance Joe Biden could visit my garage? https://t.co/QXeeV9oW1f — Daniel (@VoteLewko) January 8, 2023

pic.twitter.com/wogllFvcRX — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) January 8, 2023

It’s pretty messed up Democrats and the city of El Paso complained about how the migrant situation is out of control, but when Biden decided to come, they tore down migrant camps all over the city so he wouldn't see. Show him what's going on or zip it. — Kambree (@KamVTV) January 7, 2023

He knows. Democrats know. They just want to keep as many American citizens in the dark as possible.

