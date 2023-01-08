Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) tweets that he hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden asking for him to do his job and secure the southern border. The opening sentence of the letter, shared by Gov. Abbott on Twitter, reads, “Your visit to our southern border with Mexico today is $20 billion too little and two years too late.”

Hand-delivered a letter to President Biden today during his first visit to the border. His trip is $20 billion too little & 2 years too late. I’m calling on Biden to do his constitutional duty to protect our nation. pic.twitter.com/cy8xgh5EJ2 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 8, 2023

Texas is paying the price for President Biden’s inaction, & we are taking unprecedented action to protect our state. Time for Biden to secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.https://t.co/UXLdMVXaf7 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 8, 2023

In the letter, Gov. Abbott contrasts “historically low levels of illegal immigration” during President Donald Trump’s administration with “the worst illegal immigration in the history of our country under (President Biden’s) watch.” The Texas governor attributes current illegal immigration circumstances to President Biden violating his “constitutional obligation.”

According to statistics published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were more than 2.3 million recorded illegal migrant encounters at the southern border in Fiscal Year 2022. The same chart shows that in FY 2021, there were more than 1.7 million recorded illegal migrant encounters at the southern border. In contrast, there were 458,088 recorded illegal migrant encounters at the southern border in FY 2020.

Legitimate efforts to secure the border and stop illegal immigration have been met by obstruction coupled with a gusher of unfair sentimentality from the left and inaction from too many elected Republicans. The result is a prolonged calamity that has over time metastasized into a full-blown national security and humanitarian crisis. The manifold potential threats to the entire nation caused by a dismantled immigration system stemming from years of open borders policies should have created the political will to solve this issue long ago. It has dragged on because it has been allowed to drag on.