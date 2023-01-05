Earlier this week President Biden told reporters that he (finally) plans to visit the U.S. southern border and is expected to travel to El Paso, Texas this weekend:

NEW: Per multiple federal sources, President Biden’s visit to the border will be to El Paso, TX and will be taking place as soon as this coming Sunday. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 5, 2023

Clearly the administration knows they have a problem on their hands now that Biden plans to personally head to the border, so it looks like some sort of temporary clean-up is in the works:

The Biden administration said it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally (via AP) https://t.co/TGMPZyI9Pc — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) January 5, 2023

From the Associated Press:

Washington (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday said it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S. Instead, the administration will accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations for two years and offer the ability to legally work, as long as they come legally, have eligible sponsors and pass vetting and background checks. These four affected nations are among those for whom migrant border crossings have risen most sharply, with no easy way to quickly return migrants to their home countries.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin spends plenty of time reporting on border issues and has weighed in on what to expect next:

NEW: Biden admin announces it will begin expelling Cubans, Nicaraguans, & Haitians who cross into US illegally between ports of entry, but will also admit 30,000 preapproved migrants per month into the US from these countries via mass parole, allowing them to work in US 2 years. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 5, 2023

There’s precedent allowing us to assume what will happen next:

The Biden admin did this with Venezuelans late last year, and called it a major success because the number of Venezuelans turning themselves in at border dropped significantly. However, the number of known gotaways has skyrocketed, with more than 70,000 per month recently. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 5, 2023

So what will be the effects of Biden’s latest changes?

Analysis: This new policy will almost certainly reduce *recorded* monthly border crossing numbers because these nationalities are crossing in massive numbers. However, migrants not eligible for parole will have no incentive to turn themselves in now, & will evade as “gotaways”. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 5, 2023

And lowering the recorded number of illegal crossings is probably the goal of the Biden administration. The actual number of people who enter the U.S. illegally off-the-books doesn’t seem to be a concern for the Biden White House.

All for show. Unbelievable that this is allowed to continue like this. — Mo (@MartitaO) January 5, 2023

Rest assured wherever Biden visits this weekend will have been made to look incredibly secure.

Looks like The Biden administration is in the process of covering up their border debacle? https://t.co/Zpi7Ok3IQm — Pathofmostresistance (@Pathofmostresi1) January 5, 2023

No doubt things will return to Biden-era “new normal” after his border visit.

***

Related:

DHS statement about border security overheats Bill Melugin’s BS detector

President Biden tells reporters he’d like to see ‘peace and security’ when he visits the border

Karine Jean-Pierre says President Biden takes the border issue ‘incredibly seriously’

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!