Earlier this week President Biden told reporters that he (finally) plans to visit the U.S. southern border and is expected to travel to El Paso, Texas this weekend:

Clearly the administration knows they have a problem on their hands now that Biden plans to personally head to the border, so it looks like some sort of temporary clean-up is in the works:

From the Associated Press:

Washington (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday said it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S.

Instead, the administration will accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations for two years and offer the ability to legally work, as long as they come legally, have eligible sponsors and pass vetting and background checks. These four affected nations are among those for whom migrant border crossings have risen most sharply, with no easy way to quickly return migrants to their home countries.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin spends plenty of time reporting on border issues and has weighed in on what to expect next:

There’s precedent allowing us to assume what will happen next:

So what will be the effects of Biden’s latest changes?

And lowering the recorded number of illegal crossings is probably the goal of the Biden administration. The actual number of people who enter the U.S. illegally off-the-books doesn’t seem to be a concern for the Biden White House.

Rest assured wherever Biden visits this weekend will have been made to look incredibly secure.

No doubt things will return to Biden-era “new normal” after his border visit.

***

***

