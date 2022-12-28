Did you know that the border is “not open”?

That’s got to be true, because otherwise the Department of Homeland Security wouldn’t make the claim in the following statement, right? Right!?

NEW: Statement on Supreme Court Title 42 Order ⬇️ https://t.co/M2Eb36tNi6 pic.twitter.com/c2OSQ1Nvd5 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 27, 2022

They obviously hope that by saying “the border is not open” that will mean the border isn’t actually open:

As required by today’s Supreme Court order, the Title 42 public health order will remain in effect and individuals who attempt to enter the United States unlawfully will continue to be expelled to Mexico or their home country. People should not listen to the lies of smugglers who take advantage of vulnerable migrants, putting lives at risk. The border is not open, and we will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws. We will continue to manage the border, but we do so within the constraints of a decades-old immigration system that everyone agrees is broken. We need Congress to pass the comprehensive immigration reform legislation President Biden proposed the day he took office.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin is there almost every day and knows that statement is a giant pile of BS:

DHS statement: “The border is not open, and we will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws.” This comes as October and November just saw the highest migrant encounters ever recorded for an Oct/Nov & November saw at least 73,000 known gotaways in a single month. @FoxNews https://t.co/hVIblvm8ce — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 27, 2022

Wait, how many known gotaways?

KNOWN gotaways = 73,000 You are endangering America. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 28, 2022

Maybe that’s the whole point.

except you are NOT enforcing ANY border laws — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) December 28, 2022

North Korea level of propaganda — Adam Ellifritt (@adamfellifritt) December 28, 2022

"The border is not open" So how are illegal immigrants getting in? 🤡 https://t.co/htI87YiEgj — Matthew Walker 🇺🇲 (@Mathwalkr) December 28, 2022

In one breath they claim the border is not open and in the next they slam Republican governors for putting people who got into the country illegally on buses and sending them up north.

