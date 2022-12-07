As we told you Tuesday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked President Biden why he was going to Arizona with no plans to visit the border, and Biden replied “because there are more important things going on!”

Those “important things” for this White House include avoiding helping shine any extra light on the disaster this administration has intentionally created at the U.S. southern border.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin pointed to yet another reason the Biden White House doesn’t want anybody to focus on what’s happening at the border:

An observation on sinking Border Patrol morale. One day after President says the border isn’t important enough to visit, a BP agent dies in line of duty. I have not seen any reaction from the White House re: his death.

WH also never apologized for pushing false “whip” claims. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 8, 2022

Oh, so maybe THAT has something to do with why Biden’s staff doesn’t want any extra focus on border issues.

Live w/ @BretBaier from the Rio Grande Valley tonight, where a Border Patrol agent died this morning after crashing his ATV into a gate while tracking a group of illegal immigrants in the dark.

Elsewhere, more mass illegal crossings, smuggling pursuits, & huge fentanyl seizures. pic.twitter.com/grEyL9By0n — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 8, 2022

ALL IS WELL, according to the Biden administration. It’s just disgusting:

And then some.

This whole administration is an embarrassment — Summer Sparks (@SummerS58881035) December 8, 2022

But the Biden White House had zero problem running with the bogus “border patrol on horseback whipping migrants” BS that wasn’t even true. At least we know which side they’re on.

***

Related:

President Joe Biden admits he doesn’t know what he’s talking about in Arizona

Bill Melugin notes that the president has finally visited the US/Mexico border (no, not THAT president)

Bill Melugin spots DHS doing a ‘blatant Friday late-night news dump’ of Sept. border numbers

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!