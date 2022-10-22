The Biden administration, including VP Kamala Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, continue to insist that the “border is secure.” The reality, as usual, tells a different story than this administration.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin has been waiting for the September numbers to be released, and that finally happened… late on a Friday night three weeks after the end of September:

Before Biden took office he sent out invitations to surge to the border and that’s exactly what continues to happen.

This doesn’t exactly give off a “border is secure” vibe.

Yikes.

And this administration’s excuse is to continue to blame Trump. Unreal.

And that’s exactly what happened.

