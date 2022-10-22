The Biden administration, including VP Kamala Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, continue to insist that the “border is secure.” The reality, as usual, tells a different story than this administration.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin has been waiting for the September numbers to be released, and that finally happened… late on a Friday night three weeks after the end of September:

ICYMI: The federal government dumped the September border numbers in an 11pm ET press release on Friday night.

Those numbers revealed the highest September migrant encounters in DHS history (227,000+), and nearly 2.4 million encounters to close out fiscal year ‘22.

🧵 below 👇🏻 https://t.co/aq2MhEH51I — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 22, 2022

BREAKING: In a blatant Friday late night news dump, CBP has released the September border numbers, revealing there were 227,547 migrant encounters, the highest Sept. in DHS history.

FY’22 ended with 2,378,944 encounters, also the highest ever, & doesn’t include gotaways. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 22, 2022

Before Biden took office he sent out invitations to surge to the border and that’s exactly what continues to happen.

FY’22 September: 227,547

FY’21 September: 192,001

FY’20 September: 57,674

FY’19 September: 52,546 The FY’22 September border numbers are more than quadruple the FY’19 numbers, which was the year Trump had his own surge at the border. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 22, 2022

BREAKING: There were 20 arrests of known or suspected terrorists on the FBI’s terror watchlist at the border in September, according to new CBP numbers. FY’22 ended with 98 terror watchlist arrests. That’s almost quadruple the previous 5 years combined. FY17-FY21 = 26@FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 22, 2022

This doesn’t exactly give off a “border is secure” vibe.

Is there an estimate for gotaways @BillFOXLA ? — The Mega Lucky Duck 🇺🇸🦆🇺🇸 (@FlyingJayDee) October 22, 2022

599,000 for FY’22, per CBP sources. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 22, 2022

Yikes.

The Biden Admin set an all-time record for illegal border crossings in FY21 with nearly 2,000,000, and then broke its own record in FY22 by 37%. This abject refusal to secure our border, as crime/drugs pour into America, is unconscionable. https://t.co/EPWXZOVZwH — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) October 22, 2022

And this administration’s excuse is to continue to blame Trump. Unreal.

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

And that’s exactly what happened.

***

***

