On Friday we told you that New York City Mayor Eric Adams had declared a state of emergency over a huge influx of illegal immigrants into his “sanctuary city.” Adams said his city just isn’t equipped to handle the number of illegal migrants being bused to NYC:

BREAKING: @NYCMayor Adams declares a state of emergency over the number of migrants continuing to arrive in NYC from the southern border amid the ongoing crisis. He says around 17,000 have been bused to the city since April of this year: pic.twitter.com/5wm477Bvzs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 7, 2022

Fox News’ Bill Melugin has spent a lot of time at the border and put the number of illegal immigrants Adams is sounding the alarm about into perspective the Left will try hard to ignore:

NYC, a sanctuary city, declares an emergency over the arrival of roughly 17,000 migrants in 6 months, bused in by both TX Gov. Abbott & the Democrat led city of El Paso. In peak months, 17,000 migrants is what comes across in Texas in 3-4 days on average, hence the busing. https://t.co/PTBJC0GMuR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 7, 2022

Maybe Mayor Adams should send a couple thousand of the illegals to Martha’s Vineyard — those who run that “sanctuary island” seem to be pretty good at figuring out where to send them next, and quickly.

Feds fly their midnight flights to NY and nothing is said. Abbott ships in a few and it's mayhem. — Dave Mitchell (@d_mitchell59) October 7, 2022

The negative effects of liberal policies are always supposed to be “somebody else’s problem.” When they’re forced to deal with the consequences of the policies they support a freakout always ensues.

