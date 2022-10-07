Sounds like things are getting a little crazy in New York City:

New York City’s mayor has declared a state of emergency over the influx of migrants seeking asylum https://t.co/dxGsCVVLFo — CNN (@CNN) October 7, 2022

From CNN:

Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency to help respond to the city’s migrant crisis, which he told reporters Friday will cost the city $1 billion this fiscal year. “We now have a situation where more people are arriving in New York City than we can immediately accommodate, including families with babies and young children,” Adams said. “Once the asylum seekers from today’s buses are provided shelter, we would surpass the highest number of people in recorded history in our city’s shelter system.”

What migrant crisis? We were just told by the Vice President that the border is secure. https://t.co/C9TzLpimCX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2022

This is all very, very confusing.

the statue of liberty confused as hell rn https://t.co/GvAGiSKv1E — erika (@edl1014) October 7, 2022

Heh.

Watch:

BREAKING: @NYCMayor Adams declares a state of emergency over the number of migrants continuing to arrive in NYC from the southern border amid the ongoing crisis. He says around 17,000 have been bused to the city since April of this year: pic.twitter.com/5wm477Bvzs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 7, 2022

Welp.

It does, doesn’t it? Where’s our sympathy? We must’ve misplaced it.

Meanwhile, Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector in Texas encountered over 233,000 illegal immigrants between April and August of this year. And that's just one sector. https://t.co/ezqCHALkEJ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 7, 2022

NYC, a sanctuary city, declares an emergency over the arrival of roughly 17,000 migrants in 6 months, bused in by both TX Gov. Abbott & the Democrat led city of El Paso. In peak months, 17,000 migrants is what comes across in Texas in 3-4 days on average, hence the busing. https://t.co/PTBJC0GMuR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 7, 2022

Make up your mind already, Mayor Adams! Do you want New York City to be a sanctuary for illegal immigrants or don’t you?

Narrator: He don’t. He wants New York City to be a sanctuary city in name only. As far as illegal immigrants are concerned, he’d prefer that they remain border states’ problem.

From Eric Adams today: "We have not asked for this. There was never any agreement to take on the job of supporting thousands of asylum seekers. This responsibility was simply handed to us without warning as buses began showing up." — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 7, 2022

Adams sounds very similar to what mayors of El Paso, Uvalde, Del Rio, etc. have been saying. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 7, 2022

Only the mayors of El Paso, Uvalde, Del Rio, etc., unlike Eric Adams, never asked for any of this.

well well well how the turn tables. Imagine how border towns make it if NYC can't handle even a trickle. — American Dad (@BigCraneum) October 7, 2022

"Sanctuary City" dealing with being a Sanctuary City https://t.co/BaUpYvKLMA — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 7, 2022

Cope, Mayor Adams.

Hold up… Where's my tiny violin? Sincerely, a Texan! — J. Weaver (@El_Weavo) October 7, 2022

Have fun with this, Mayor Adams. You deserve it.

Welcome to the party palhttps://t.co/55MZfbB71u — ultrapurwater (@ultrapurwater) October 7, 2022

