Sounds like things are getting a little crazy in New York City:

From CNN:

Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency to help respond to the city’s migrant crisis, which he told reporters Friday will cost the city $1 billion this fiscal year.

“We now have a situation where more people are arriving in New York City than we can immediately accommodate, including families with babies and young children,” Adams said. “Once the asylum seekers from today’s buses are provided shelter, we would surpass the highest number of people in recorded history in our city’s shelter system.”

This is all very, very confusing.

Heh.

Watch:

Trending

Welp.

It does, doesn’t it? Where’s our sympathy? We must’ve misplaced it.

Make up your mind already, Mayor Adams! Do you want New York City to be a sanctuary for illegal immigrants or don’t you?

Narrator: He don’t. He wants New York City to be a sanctuary city in name only. As far as illegal immigrants are concerned, he’d prefer that they remain border states’ problem.

Only the mayors of El Paso, Uvalde, Del Rio, etc., unlike Eric Adams, never asked for any of this.

Cope, Mayor Adams.

Have fun with this, Mayor Adams. You deserve it.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Eric Adamsfederal aidillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationNew York CitySanctuary Citystate of emergency