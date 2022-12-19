Does everyone remember when AOC went to the border to cry outside the fence over the crowded conditions under Trump? Does everyone remember that she even compared the situation to concentration camps?

Where is she now? Have you seen the conditions in El Paso, Texas?

Take a look:

NEW: Video provided to @FoxNews by TX Congressman @RepTonyGonzales shows extreme overcrowding at the Border Patrol Central Processing Center in El Paso, TX. Congressman Gonzales says he took the video on Friday, when 4,600 migrants were in federal custody. Capacity is only 1,040. pic.twitter.com/dpvH0NNseJ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 18, 2022

Dave Marcus is asking a question more people should be asking. Where is AOC now?

“It's lights, camera, action on America's southern border. But progressive hero, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is nowhere to be seen. That's curious. Usually, she can't resist a close-up.” https://t.co/qBVHAy4ZDa — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) December 19, 2022

Marcus writes at the Daily Mail:

It’s lights, camera, action on America’s southern border. But progressive hero, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is nowhere to be seen. That’s curious. Usually, she can’t resist a close-up. This Sunday, every major network news was laser-focused on a humanitarian crisis primed to explode along the U.S. Mexico border, as the last remaining shred of President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration policies are about to be scrapped. President Joe Biden is now reportedly scrambling to create a new emergency policy before Title 42, a public health rule allowing border patrol to quickly expel migrants, is eliminated Wednesday. But it looks like too little too late. A record-breaking 4.4 million illegal immigrants, or roughly the population of Croatia, have already entered the U.S. during the Biden administration and southern border states are crying uncle. The Democratic mayor of El Paso has declared a state of emergency over fears his city will be overwhelmed… Gonzalez said 500 men and women were packed into 100-person rooms with one toilet shared between them.

It looks like AOC is too busy tweeting about the World Cup to notice.

Incredible game by France 🇫🇷 Mbappe is a phenom. One of the best World Cup finals in history ⚽️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2022

Even the El Paso airport is being used as a makeshift shelter for overflow.

#BREAKING: The El Paso Airport has turned a portion of the facility into a holding center for illegal immigrants. Migrants are sleeping on the floor and throughout the airport. The city declared a state of emergency ahead of Title 42 expiring this week.https://t.co/07G2tcjXCV pic.twitter.com/GzJ1CExdZa — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) December 19, 2022

People on the left lost their minds over less than 50 illegal migrants being flown to Martha’s Vineyard.

They should take a look at what’s happening in Texas.

Martha’s Vineyard collapsed with less than 50 illegals. El Paso has had 84,000 illegals in less than four months. Insanity. And things are about to get far worse in two days when Title 42 expires. What a complete & total disaster. https://t.co/fZnIQqjBMo — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 19, 2022

All of this is unfolding while many of our elected leaders in DC are still working out their pathological hatred of Trump. Our country is in serious trouble.

