President Biden is back at the White House after having spent the weekend in Wilmington with his Corvette and maybe a few classified documents. Even though Biden has his share of defenders on the Left, so far even Rep. Adam Schiff isn’t joining some others on the Left in dismissing the story as a nothing-burger:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Congress could not “exclude the possibility” that national security was jeopardized by the handling of President Biden’s classified documents, which are now at the center of a Department of Justice probe. “I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This Week” in an interview with Jonathan Karl. “I’d like to know what these documents were, I’d like to know what the [special counsel’s] assessment is.”

Schiff talking about the need to get all the facts is legit LOL.

Not that Schiff will want to watch Mark Levin help him connect some dots, but here’s why the timeline “stinks to high heaven.” Watch:

“That’s hardly the same kind of special counsel Donald Trump is facing.”

That’s for sure, and “stinks to high heaven” sums it up nicely. Stay tuned.

