When it comes to comedic inspiration, there should be no greater manna from heaven than the Biden presidency. However, for the most part the lib TV “comics” take a hands-off approach when it comes to any real jokes or mockery of President Biden in spite of the trove of possible material he presents them with on an almost daily basis.

It wasn’t always that way. Mark Levin spotted one example from @mazemoore:

Once upon a time https://t.co/siESJjb2zj — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 12, 2022

There was a time when they made groping jokes about the person the people in this same video probably later voted for to be president:

They scrub the videos but I find them. This is what they thought of Joe Biden before 2016. pic.twitter.com/3OGUS5Owmm — Maze (@mazemoore) October 10, 2022

Biden’s “handling” of women used to be often pointed out and mocked, but that seems to have disappeared:

Jon Stewart went from making fun of this to making fun of people who believe there are only two genders. He's so enlightened. pic.twitter.com/hZo3S6fgQX — Maze (@mazemoore) October 8, 2022

Those were the good ol’ days when Biden wasn’t considered off limits.

Before leftist comedians thought making fun of #JoeBiden was off limits… priceless! https://t.co/LAPXCx9OyL — ClassicFilm (@ClassicFilm3) October 12, 2022

See @mazemore for great videos. But here is one with samantha bee making fun of creepy joe in 2015 https://t.co/UTQUyvkGq5 — Chris (@NukedChris) October 12, 2022

What changed? Biden certainly hasn’t.

She is so unfunny and hard to listen to, even when she is making fun of Biden. She is just pure cringe. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 10, 2022

Was that supposed to be comedy? — Escape from NJ🇺🇸 (@ButTooth1) October 10, 2022

Maybe stuff like that has something to do with the reason Gutfeld beats all the lib late-night network hosts in the ratings.

***

***

