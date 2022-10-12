When it comes to comedic inspiration, there should be no greater manna from heaven than the Biden presidency. However, for the most part the lib TV “comics” take a hands-off approach when it comes to any real jokes or mockery of President Biden in spite of the trove of possible material he presents them with on an almost daily basis.

It wasn’t always that way. Mark Levin spotted one example from @mazemoore:

There was a time when they made groping jokes about the person the people in this same video probably later voted for to be president:

Biden’s “handling” of women used to be often pointed out and mocked, but that seems to have disappeared:

Those were the good ol’ days when Biden wasn’t considered off limits.

What changed? Biden certainly hasn’t.

Maybe stuff like that has something to do with the reason Gutfeld beats all the lib late-night network hosts in the ratings.

